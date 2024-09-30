27 great pictures from the Foyle Hospice Men's Walk/ Run 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Sep 2024, 08:27 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 08:28 BST
There was a large turn out at the weekend as men and boys of all ages gathered to take part of the annual Foyle Hospice Men’s Walk / Run 2024.

Photos by George Sweeny / Derry Journal.

Daire Duffy (centre) raised £1000 in sponsorship the Foyle Hospice. Included in the photos are Niall Gillespie and Chris Sharkey. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Hospice Run/Walk participants. Photo: George Sweeney

Thomas and Pat Starrs took part in the Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Hospice Run/Walk participants. Photo: George Sweeney

