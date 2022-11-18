News you can trust since 1772
49 twinkling images of Derry all aglow: Christmas Switch Ons past

The countdown is on to this year’s festive Switch Ons across the north west and here’s some images of the popular occasion in recent years in Derry to get you in the festive mood.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago

Derry’s Switch On will take place at 6pm on Sunday, November 27 in the form of a procession through the city centre led by Santa and Mayor Sandra Duffy.

There also switch ons happening in Strabane, Dungiven, Buncrana, Moville, Carndonagh on the same weekend, while Limavady’s takes place this Saturday, November 19.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal and Martin McKeown / InPressPics.

1. Santa arrives over a crowd of thousands from Derry's Walls in 2018. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 22.11.18

Santa arrives over a crowd of thousands from Derry's Walls in 2018. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 22.11.18

2. Families pictured at the Derry Christmas Lights parade. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 016

Families pictured at the Derry Christmas Lights parade. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 016

3. The ‘Golden Geese’, from Studio 2, taking part in the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 003

The ‘Golden Geese’, from Studio 2, taking part in the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 003

4. One young fan gets a perfect spot to watch the arrival of Santa during the Christmas Lights Switch on. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 23.11.17

One young fan gets a perfect spot to watch the arrival of Santa during the Christmas Lights Switch on. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 23.11.17

