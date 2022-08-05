58 Pictures from Strathfoyle’s annual Family Fun Day

Strathfoyle Community Association are celebrating 50 years in operation this year and the good weather helped them celebrate this years fun day with plenty of local residents. The fun day was funded by the NIHE Cohesion Unit and included bouncy castles, slide, toddler area, laser tag and various fairground rides provided by Full Swing Entertainment. There was also a mobile fun farm provided by Corbally Mobile Fun Farm.
The aim of the annual fun day is to bring the community together and build better community relations between residents. The Community Association also hope it helps to cutdown on social isolation, especially in a rural community.
Pictures by local resident George McLaughlin