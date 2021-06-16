Anger as dog waste bin is ripped from post out the ‘Line’ in Derry

She made her comments after bins were attacked in the area known locally as ‘The Line’ off the Foyle Road and Letterkenny Road.

Colr. Logue said: “I have been consistently campaigning for more dog waste bins along Foyle Road river front, ‘The Line’ and across the Moor ward, as they play a very important public health role.

“I was deeply disappointed when contacted by a member of the public to say one of the bins had been ripped from its fixtures. I contacted the Council and within twenty-four hours the bin was replaced, so a big thanks for that.