The 3km flat run is taking place as part of the organisation’s ongoing ‘More Than That’ campaign.

To enter the Colour Dash there is a £10 registration fee which will get each participant an ARC t-shirt, colour packets, sunglasses and a bottle of water.

Participants of all ages, abilities and fitness levels are encouraged to sign up to the flat 3k run, the route which will be lined with volunteers who will douse participants in a rainbow of colours.

Families at a previous ARC Fitness Colour Dash back in 2022. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 009

Gary Rutherford, Founder of ARC Fitness said: “At ARC Fitness we believe that physical fitness and forming healthy habits are an important part of recovery from substance use issues and by hosting events such as the Colour Dash, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of both physical and mental health in the recovery process. Further to that, we also love hosting events that are not just for the benefit of the ARC community and their families, but in fact our wider communities as a whole.

“Our current ‘More Than That’ campaign exists to highlight that when we allow ourselves to be defined by our struggles, we are actually limiting our own potential. The labels we choose to describe and speak over ourselves paint a picture of how we see ourselves, when in reality we are all more than any one thing.

“No matter what you might struggle with, you are not incapable, weak, or unworthy. You are so much more than that and being able to publicly celebrate this simple yet powerful truth is a major driving force behind the Colour Dash.”

“We encourage everyone to sign up and get involved in what we’re sure will be a great afternoon.”

Enjoying the fun at a previous ARC Fitness Colour Dash back in 2022. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 010.

The family-friendly Colour Dash will be setting off at 1pm on Saturday June 10 from DESTINED Cafe on Foyle Road in Derry. Registration opens at 12.00 noon. Also present on the day will be local hot food truck Lo N Slo, face painting and music by River Radio.

You can register for the Colour Dash at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/arc-3k-colour-dash-tickets-600247034037

To learn more about ARC Fitness and the services it offers or if you would like to partner with ARC in any way, please visit https://www.arcfitness.uk

ARC Fitness is a non-profit organisation that was first launched in 2019 by Gary, a registered mental health nurse and a qualified personal trainer. It seeks to give individuals, who are recovering from addiction and substance mis-use, the opportunity to focus on improving their mental and physical wellbeing through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with community.