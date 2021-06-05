Blue flags for Culdaff and 13 other Donegal beaches and marinas - is your favourite among them?

An Taisce announced that 12 beaches and two marinas in the county are receiving Blue Flags.

These international awards recognise excellent bathing water quality and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters around the world.

Beaches in Donegal which received Blue Flags are Culdaff, Stroove, Greencastle marina, Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, An Charraig Fhinn (Carrickfinn), Trá na Cille (Killahoey), Marblehill, Na Dúnaibh (Downings), Portsalon and Rathmullan marina.

The stunning golden sand along the beach at Culdaff.

In addition, beaches at An Dumhaigh (Dooey), Machaire Rabhartaigh (Magheroarty), Droin na Tine (Drumatinney) and Baile Thiarnáin (Ballyheirnan) have all received Green Coast awards in 2021.

Beach Lifeguards will be in place earlier this year than ever. Lifeguards will be in place at weekends in June and for all of July and August in Culdaff and Stroove and other locations from 12pm to 6:30pm during these days.

Donegal County Council encouraged the public to enjoy the county’s award winning beaches in a safe and sustainable manner and to be mindful of the ongoing need to respect social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette in relation to COVID-19.

Beach users are also reminded to take care in or on the water and take note of water safety precautions.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Colr. Rena Donaghey said she was delighted, noting that for the second year in a row that Donegal has secured 14 Blue Flags and four Green Coast Awards.