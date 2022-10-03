Council pledges ‘disappearing park’ action

The park in Lincoln Court as it currently looks.

A council spokesperson said it was aware of a lack of adequate facilities for children in the estate.

The local authority said it was committed to delivering modern provision after a local resident contacted the ‘Journal’ to complain about the existing dilapidated park.

Keith Simpson, who lives in Lincoln Court, described it as a ‘disappearing play park’.

“This play park has been around for at least fifty years and was widely used by the public from not just the local area but also the surrounding areas of Kilfennan and further afield.

“However, around April 19 council came and took away all of the park except for one incredibly run down swing citing health and safety reasons.

“This equipment has still to be replaced as of today with little or no involvement from our local councillors.”

Mr. Simpson referred to a review of play park provision in the Waterside that found Lincoln Court was not well served.

“They did tell us that our wee park was deemed to be in the worst state and is highlighted as such in a local DC&SDC survey.

“So, this begs the question why the equipment hasn’t been replaced and is depriving young families of a park which was a focal point in the Rossdowney area.”

A spokesperson for DC&SDC said officers are aware of the lack of adequate facilities at the play park at Rossdowney Road/Lincoln Court.

This was highlighted in the recent audit of play provision across the City and District, and the public should be reassured that the play park is inspected regularly to ensure there are no risks to health and safety, the spokesperson added.

They went on to confirm that plans are currently being progressed for a new play park development at Lincoln Court.

The spokesperson said: “The project has been identified as a priority and officers are currently working to identify the necessary resources needed to deliver the required play facilities and the outcome of a funding application is pending.