Derry at juncture of top ‘Instagrammable’ routes - the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route

Research by online auto trading service WeBuyBrokenVans shows that the 1,600 mile Wild Atlantic Way garnered 1,430,399 Instagram posts - or 894 per mile.

This was the number one road trip on these islands.

Second on the list was the 130 mile Causeway Coastal Route. It ratcheted up 53,880 Instagram posts - or 414 per mile.

Lisfannon, Lough Swilly, Inishowen.

Both were deemed significantly more photogenic than the next highest placing - Scotland’s North Coast 500, that came in with 124,787 posts - or 250 per mile.

Dominic Hickman MD for WeBuyBrokenVans said: “The real benefit of the UK and Ireland when it comes to road trips is size and diversity - all countries are relatively speaking, quite small which makes them easy to drive, but at the same time, the scenery changes dramatically.”

Derry is ideally located at the nexus point between the Wild Atlantic Way which officially starts at Muff and finishes in Kinsale and the Causeway Coastal Route which begins in Derry and ends in Belfast.

There have been calls for the Wild Atlantic Way to continue through Derry and eastward along the north coast of Ulster. Last year Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile said: “It defies all logic and common sense, economic and otherwise, that the Wild Atlantic Way stops at Derry and does not continue across our stunning north coastline.

Magheroarty, Cloughaneely

“It is crazy, and I am sure colleagues from Louth will agree, that Ireland’s Ancient East stops at Louth and does not go further into Gullion, the playing fields of Cú Chulainn, and does not showcase the fantastic new discoveries at Navan Fort, Emain Macha. I refer to the way we promote St. Patrick’s Trail and St. Patrick internationally and how we use St. Patrick’s Day as an opportunity to market Ireland internationally.”

Tullan Strand, Bundoran