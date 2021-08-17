Derry beauty spot Binevenagh hailed as one of the UK's top three wild wonders

Over 100 locations were judged against two sets of criteria to gauge popularity and wildness, by car manufacturer Mini.

Binevenagh took a top three place. Marking the western extent of the Antrim Plateau the mountain was formed around 60 million years ago by molten lava.

Its steep cliffs extend for over six miles and dominate the skyline, making it one of the best wild locations anywhere.

Binevenagh

It received a visitor rating score of 106 and a wildness score of 99.

Mini stated: “Stunning sights can be found on the summit after a day of exploration and adventure – you can look out to Lough Foyle, Inishowen and even to the west coast of Scotland.

“To get there, you can experience the scenic drive across Binevenagh whilst taking in the views along its mountain and lake.

“58 Google reviewers left Binevenagh 5-star reviews, and after a day experiencing its sights, you might just find yourself joining them.”

Binevenagh comes from the Irish, Binn Fhoibhne, meaning ‘Foibhne’s Peak.’

An old poem contained in the dindshenchas, states that the mountain was named for Foibhne, the son of Taircheltar.

Foibhne was ‘a spencer and cup-bearer’ for the legendary Milesian High King, Eochaid alt-lethan, who is reputed to have reigned in the 2nd or 3rd century BC.

The poet relates how Foibhne ‘slew Illand, son of Erclam’ and in turn was killed by ‘bloodthirsty barbarous Fergna’ at Binevenagh.