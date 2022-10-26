While it may have grown in stature, the event is still at its heart a community festival, delivered by a range of partners working closely with the Festival and Events team at Derry City Council.

One of the key people behind the coordination of this year’s event is Orlaith Meenan, an Event Officer tasked with ensuring all goes smoothly throughout the four-day programme which begins on Friday evening October 28, running until Monday October 31.

It’s been a hectic few months, but Orlaith is looking forward to seeing it all come together as Derry Halloween gets set for another spellbinding celebration.

Orlaith Meenan, Event Officer with Derry City & Strabane District Council.

How would you describe yourself?

I would probably say I am loyal, passionate and weird.

Happiest childhood memory?

Going to my aunt and uncles holiday home outside Buncrana with my family, my cousins and my grandparents. Spending Summers and weekends there.

Mayor Sandra Duffy with some of the colourful characters who will be popping up this Halloween.

What was your first job?

I was a sales assistant in Fosters in Foyleside.

Favourite book?

Loved all of The Harry Potter books but probably Angels and Demons. Loved everything about it.

Favourite film?

Big Harry Potter fan but in general I am more of a boxset kind of girl than films.

Favourite television programme?

I am not even ashamed to admit it but I am obsessed with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – the drama is just next level. I am like an eager beaver every Thursday waiting for a new episode. Father Ted, Gavin & Stacey & Friends would always be favourites of mine too.

Favourite expression?

“Sure you know yourself” lol

Favourite method of relaxation?

Just being left alone with nothing to do and nowhere to be, my life is so hectic that it rarely happens.

Favourite holiday destination?

I love a sun holiday but my favourite place to visit is Rome, I fell in love with it after reading Angels & Demons.

Who would you most like to meet?

I have a few… Dame Maggie Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Hanks, JK Rowling, Julie Andrews – I could go on and on lol.

What makes you angry?

Injustice of any form.

What makes you happy?

I buzz off the smallest of things. I love things that are well organised, itineraries, lists etc. Food can also give me a personality transplant in a matter of seconds and I absolutely love experiencing new things – the more random the better.

What human quality do you most admire?

Sincerity.

What human quality do you least admire?

People who are disingenuous.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

There is no chance on earth that I would be declaring this for all of Derry to see.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

Probably losing my grandparents - aside from losing loved ones, I am quite fortunate to say that I haven’t really had anything happen to me personally that I would class as the worst thing that has happened in my life. I think any struggles I have had are minimal in comparison to many and I hope that’s how the rest of my days play out too.

What is your greatest fear?

Death – I hate the thought of anyone dying.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

The birth of my daughter. Albeit at the time when I was going through it it certainly didn’t feel that way lol.

How would you like to be remembered?

I would love to be remembered as someone who made a real positive change in the city.

What is your most treasured possession?

Aside from my daughter probably my granny’s engagement ring which I never take off or my C4. Lol I drive the ugliest but most practical car and my friends laugh at me because I absolutely love it. The C4 has become a running joke in many a group chat.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

I could be here all day writing a list of what I would do with lotto winnings but the first thing I would probably do is build my dream home, help friends and family out, invest some money in Derry City Football Club and invest in the City itself. I would try to squeeze a few foreign holiday homes into the mix too lol.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

To end all kinds of discrimination.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?​

What she did mattered.

*Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the four-day festival, which runs from this Friday to next Monday, and visitors are advised to plan ahead.

Halloween 2022 sees the return of Spark and Saurus, and an Awakening the Walled City Trail, which runs for three nights, Friday to Sunday, over a 4km trail.