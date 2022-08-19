Derry legends The Undertones to headline at Donegal’s Oakfest ’22

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry legends The Undertones will be headlining this year.

The Undertones will be supported by dynamic folk orchestra No Crows featuring Steve Wickham from The Waterboys, and one of Ireland’s best-known singers and performers Lisa Lambe.

Entertainer Rory and the Island returns, while fresh from a new album and signed to LA label Beverly Martel, Rowan make their first appearance at Oakfest.

On the back of a 2019 Oakfest set and multiple UK tours, music outfit Makings return while classic rock outfit Ol’ Times make their Oakfest debut.

Back by popular demand and with a two year collection of new material, the amazing Sheerbuzz are back and Ballybofey Singer/Songwriter Tommy Bonner (aka StrawMan) caps off a fantastic day of music.

A spokesperson for Oakfest said: “We are beyond delighted to announce that, in conjunction with event sponsor Emerald Guitars, a second day is being added to Oakfest 2022 at no extra cost!

“This is a gift to everyone in a difficult year, to anyone who already has a ticket and to those still to purchase some of the last remaining. Yes that’s correct, an extra day at no extra charge!

“Local, but internationally renowned bespoke guitar creators, Emerald Guitars has assembled a line-up with acts that play their instruments, and it’s not a small addition – rather an entire second day of music, food, drink, train rides and entertainment to double the original bill.

“Tickets for what is now a two-day event cost only €30 for adults and €15 for children (4-16 years old) while children aged 3 and under go free and don’t require a ticket for this family friendly event.

“To get your tickets before they’re gone, visit www.oakfieldpark.com/oakfest or www.ticketmaster.ie”