Derry’s best 3 Christmas windows - Results are in and winners revealed

As City Centre Initiative’s annual Christmas window competition drew to a close on Friday December 10, organisers have confirmed they had received over 100 entries and over 2,300 votes for this year’s competition.

Following a Mayoral reception for the competition winners at the Guildhall oith the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, CCI confirmed that the competition, which celebrates city centre business’ creative, colourful and luminous window creations, has continued to grow and provides a unique opportunity for city centre businesses to gain recognition for their Christmas window efforts.

And the winners of the CCI ’12 Windows of Christmas’ are:

Helen Donaghy from Ivy Gate receives First Prize in the City Centre Initiative Twelve Windows of Christmas competition from Amanda Moran from the Maldron Hotel, sponsor. Included are the Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at City Centre Initiative. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.12.21

1st – Ivy Gate, The Craft Village

2nd – The Sacred Tree, The Craft Village

3rd – Campbells Bar, Spencer Road

Mayor Warke said: “I’m delighted that this year’s Christmas window competition was such a huge success.

Helen Lilley from The Sacred Tree receives Second Prize in the City Centre Initiative Twelve Windows of Christmas competition from Conor Friel from the City Hotel, sponsor. Included are the Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at City Centre Initiative. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.12.21

“The competition really has been a great opportunity for local businesses to use their imagination and showcase their products and services in the run-up to Christmas.

“All of the participating businesses must be commended for their exceptionally creative and eye-catching displays that have embraced the festivities and really wowed the judges!”

Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at City Centre Initiative, added; “We received over 100 entries this year to the competition and over 2,300 votes were cast, which is fantastic. It demonstrates not only the willingness of our city centre businesses to get involved in initiatives that seek to improve our city centre but also the public support for our city centre businesses and it gives us an opportunity to reward them for their efforts.

“We shortlisted the city centre’s best ’12 Windows of Christmas’ and then handed it over to the public to vote for their favourites. This gave us our top three – 1st Ivy Gate Coffee, 2nd The Sacred Tree, and 3rd Campbells Bar.

Jim Roddy accepts third place in the City Centre Initiative Twelve Windows of Christmas competition on behalf of Campbell's Bar from sponsor Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside. Included are the Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at City Centre Initiative. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.12.21

“We would like to thank our sponsors - the Maldron Hotel, City Hotel and Foyleside Shopping Centre for their continued support for the initiative. Congratulations to our top three and our 12 finalist

The ’12 Windows of Christmas’ were: Campbells Bar – Spencer Road, Cancer Research – Ferryquay Street, Checkpoint Charlie – Waterloo Street, D Cooley Jewellers – Shipquay Street, Ivy Gate – The Craft Village, Quigg’s Florist – Great James Street, Shipquay Fabrics – Shipquay Street, Smart Swag – London Street, The Cottage Craft Gallery and Coffee Shop – The Craft Village, The Gift Box – Shipquay Street, The Sacred Tree – The Craft Village, Visit Derry – Waterloo Place.