Derry’s Chateau Le Fear Monster Funfair returns this weekend ahead of Halloween portal

There will be a range of adrenalin filled rides and some scary attractions for those who dare.

There will also be thrilling rides suitable for younger children.

The Monster Halloween Funfair takes at Ebrington.

Stranger things have never been seen as the ghost of Walter De Burgh gets ready to make its appearance at ‘The Awakening’ a 21st century portal arriving in Ebrington Square for Derry Halloween, supported by the Executive Office.

The fair will run over six consecutive nights right through until Halloween itself on October 31, from 2pm to 10pm daily.

Located in Ebrington Square over the three nights from Friday, October 29, this will be a 360 degree bespoke structure made of LED screens to create a portal.

A first in Ireland, the portal to the other world will witness the ‘Awakening of the Walled City’ as ghosts and ghouls arrive.

Hallowe'en fireworks over the River Foyle.

It will run for approximately 6 minutes, running continuously between 5pm until 10pm with five-minute interval between the shows to facilitate audiences leaving and arriving.