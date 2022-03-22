Derry’s Guildhall water fountains to return as clocks spring forward

The Council confirmed to the Journal this week that the fountains - a popular attraction for people of all ages during the warmer months - will once again be operational.

The fountains have been a hit ever since they were installed as part of a wider revamp of Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place back in December 2010.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said: “The fountains at the Guildhall come back into service this weekend with the turning of the clock.”

Young Millie Flinham running through the water fountains in Guildhall Square back in 2020. DER2033SG – 002

The clocks will go forward one hour at 1am this Sunday, March 27 as they always do on the last Sunday in March. This means we will lose one hour as 1am becomes 2am. The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called Irish Summer Time (IST) or British Summer Time (BST) and it means there will be more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings in what is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time.

This year the clocks will go back the day before Hallowe’en at 2am on October 30. When the clocks go back, this is known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Although the date of the clock changes differs each year, there is a simple way to remember whether clocks go forward or back in spring or autumn, by using the old mnemonic, ‘spring forward, fall back’.