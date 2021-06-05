Derry’s Walled City Market returns today

The market will take place from 11am this morning through to 5pm.

The Council run event will provide an opportunity to support local traders and shop across a wide range of businesses and products.

There is also the option to purchase items from traders directly online.

A previous Walled City Market in Guildhall Square. DER2036GS – 016

All the traders who have signed up to and been issued Council’s COVID Reassurance Mark and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney stressed that the main focus would be on the health and safety of both traders and shoppers.

“I’m delighted for both traders and shoppers that we are able to facilitate the return of the Walled City Market which plays a key role in supporting local traders and allowing shoppers to access some of the best local goods and produce in the City and District.

“This is an outdoor, socially-distanced event, and all the necessary steps have been taken to ensure a safe environment.

“I’d like to encourage the public to follow the signage in place and the directions of staff so that everyone works together to stay safe.”

Further markets will take place over the summer and the Market welcomes applications from individuals and businesses interested in trading.

Application forms and supporting documents are available to download from the Get Involved section of the website at www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Walled-City-Market/Welcome.