Easilink Community Transport adds routes

Claire Russell, CE Easilink, Lorraine Gallen National Lottery Community Fund, Kerry project coordinator Easilink, Sean Donnelly driver and Danny Oâ€TMHagan.

The Rural Links to Health and Wellbeing project is a five year plan which was established in August 2019. The aim of this project is to provide a door to door transport system and to help those who do not have access to public transport or a private vehicle in order to attend hospital appointments. Project coordinator Kerrie Grugan says they are “delighted” to have received the additional funding.

“The Rural Links to Health and Wellbeing Project enables previously unavailable travel options for our service users.” she said.

“It addresses the issue of access to hospital and health related appointments for people living in Omagh, Strabane and rural Derry/Londonderry. With the support of the minibus and our volunteer car scheme, we will be able to deliver the Rural Links project effectively to help ensure health appointments are not missed because of transport issues.”

Claire Russell is the Chief Executive of Easilink Community Transport, She says the new minibus is “very much welcomed.”

“We have been seeing an increase in the number of vulnerable passengers needing to use a wheelchair to avoid direct personal contact with our drivers.” she said. “It will go a long way in helping to ensure our local people can access hospital and health appointments in Western Trust areas.“

Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, Kate Beggs said:

“We’re delighted to support this project which is providing essential transport for people to make it easier for them to access vital health services.”