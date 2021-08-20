Easilink Community Transport adds routes to help people access hospital appointments in Derry and Tyrone

Claire Russell, CE Easilink, Lorraine Gallen National Lottery Community Fund, Kerry project coordinator Easilink, Sean Donnelly driver and Danny Oâ€TMHagan.

The new addition will help to accommodate residents living in rural areas outside Derry, Strabane and other areas.

The Rural Links to Health and Wellbeing project is a five year plan which was established in August 2019.

The aim of this project is to provide a door to door transport system and to help those who do not have access to public transport or a private vehicle in order to attend hospital appointments.

Project coordinator Kerrie Grugan said they are “delighted” to have received the additional funding from the National Lottery.

“The Rural Links to Health and Wellbeing Project enables previously unavailable travel options for our service users. It addresses the issue of access to hospital and health related appointments. With the support of the minibus and our volunteer car scheme, we will be able to deliver the Rural Links project effectively to help ensure health appointments are not missed because of transport issues.

“There is a small fee for the service, but the fares are heavily subsidised thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund made possible thanks to National Lottery players. Without this funding the project would be impossible to deliver.”

Claire Russell, chief executive of Easilink Community Transport, said the new minibus is “very much welcomed.”

“We have been seeing an increase in the number of vulnerable passengers needing to use a wheelchair to avoid direct personal contact with our drivers,” she said. “It will go a long way in helping to ensure our local people can access hospital and health appointments in Western Trust areas.”

NI Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, Kate Beggs said: “We’re delighted to support this project which is providing essential transport for people to make it easier for them to access vital health services.”