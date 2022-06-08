Final details of Derry Maritime Festival 2022 revealed

Details of the finalised programme were released on Wednesday as newly installed Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy launched the programme with a little help from some seafaring local ladies.

The Lilies of the Lough all-female sailing group will be making their debut this year at the Festival, which is running from July 20 to 24. Founded by local woman Shauna O’Neill, who was awarded a bursary in 2012 to take part in the Clipper 2011-12 Race, Lilies on the Lough is a female sailing group established during lockdown advocating the positive effects that sailing has on female well-being.

The Maritime Festival will get off to a special start on the evening of Wednesday, July 20 with the Clipper Race Prizegiving taking place in the heart of the festival village, Dopey’s Den, for the first time.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, joined Lily of the Lough Shauna O’Neill and the Pirate Queen Granuaile today for the official launch of the Foyle Maritime Festival programme, which runs from July 20-24 2022 with a whole host of fun on the Foyle.

Mayor Sandra Duffy will also be presenting a crew member from each team with a special ‘Spirit of a Derry Girl’ Award.

This year;s Maritime Festival will see Maritime and Merchant Markets, al fresco performance on the Festival Village stage return with and riverside family fun activities, from workshops to funfair attractions.

The festival will also include tours of the Clipper Race yachts, water-based taster sessions including kayaking and the Foyle bubble Challenge, tall ships, boat tours, street theatre, markets, LegenDerry food and live music.

The LegenDerry Street Food Festival will start before this on July 15 -17, while the magical Parade of Light on the river will take place on Friday July 22, with an evening of music, dance and theatre culminating in the enchanting show on the River Foyle set against the backdrop of a pyrotechnic display.

Mayor Sandra Duffy keeping look out for the Clipper fleet, the Tall Ships and the other vessels due to arrive in Derry.

McFarland Way will host the welcome party for the arrival of Clipper 2019-20 Race participants due to arrive in port from Thursday July 14, showcasing the very best of local street food and craft drink producers with live DJ Sets and a totally unique dining experience.

The Parade of Sail finale is also returning as the Clipper Race fleet sail off on Sunday July 24.

One of the festival highlights this year will be the appearance of the Tall Ship, Grace O’Malley. This regal ship has been recently purchased as a vessel for youth development across all of Ireland and will be making its much anticipated, premier appearance in the North of Ireland at the festival.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Mayor Duffy said: “As Mayor it will certainly be a major highlight of my time in office and I look forward to welcoming both the Clipper Race fleet and the many visitors who flock to enjoy our beautiful riverfront throughout the celebration.”

Head of Culture with Council, Aeidin McCarter said: “The Foyle Maritime Festival has a special place in the hearts of people here. We’re expecting record visitor numbers this year after such a long and difficult break, and people won’t be disappointed. It will be fantastic to see our quayside buzzing once again.”

Laura Ayres, Head of Partnerships & Events at the Clipper Race said: “We are sure that this year’s stopover will be bigger than ever, and the Clipper Race teams, staff and supporters are certainly looking forward to that LegenDerry welcome this July.”

The festival is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Executive Office, Foyle Port, the Loughs Agency and Diageo.