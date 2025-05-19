Flower show comes early as plants thrive in warm May sunshine

Following weeks of cold and rain last month, April showers have given way to a few weeks of warm, sunny days and the combination of the two has acted like a booster resulting in many plants coming on leaps and bounds and flowering far earlier than they normally would.

Hopefully it’s not just a case that they sense something we don’t and that we’re in for another awful, wet summer. I probably shouldn’t even say that for fear of jinxing us all, but it’s very unusual to have so many summer plants blooming away a good six weeks before they’d normally be doing so in our climate.

Not that I’m complaining. The weather through the early part of May has been beautiful - I’m writing this in advance under blue skies before I head off on holidays for a bit – and looking around you can see gardens everywhere are filling out fast with pops of colour emerging and many people already on their second or third lawn mowing of spring.

In my own garden the weather has spurred on the late spring flowering biennials and perennials I planted out after growing from seed last year like Canterbury Bells, Sweet William, Columbine and Hollyhock. Many of those plants suffered a bit of damage due to the endless wet, cold and windy days last autumn through winter but they are now bouncing back and all of them without exception have either started flowering or are about to.

Seed grown Columbine (also known as aquilega or Granny's Bonnet) is a perennial late spring bloomer.

But as well as the biennials and perennials you’d expected to be flowering at this time of year, there are a lot of tender and half hardy annuals putting on displays and they’ve been doing so since the start of the month. In my garden these include seed started young Petunias, Calendula, Schizanthus, Alyssum – some of which you’d normally only now begin hardening off before moving permanently outside at this time of year due to the normal risk of a late frost.

With gardening, as in life, it pays to prepare for the unexpected and to go with the flow. And it turned out in my own case that sowing some plants far too early has worked out fine this year as they are now well able to cope with the outdoor conditions and direct sun. In fact they are thriving in it.

The only problem with plants blooming so early this year as that they may run out of steam early too and could start going to seed and dying off well before the summer ends. To prevent this it’s vital to keep on top of deadheading the spent flowers to encourage the plants to put out more, and water well in dry spells. It’s always handy to succession sow some seeds now too if you are someone who grows from seed, or buy in a few younger plants from the nursery, to switch out the ones going over later in the summer.

But that’ll be a nice problem to have and it’ll only really apply if this beautiful weather keeps going. If only… but we can always dream, especially on a day like this.