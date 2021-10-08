Free shuttle bus this Halloween in Derry for ‘Trail of Terror’

The service will transport passengers to a spectrum of other worlds over the three nights of festivities planned for the City from October 29 – October 3 which this year takes in a number of new locations in an outdoor trail of terror.

Preparations are already well underway to Awaken the Walled City, and visitors will be treated to al fresco installations, illuminations, and amazing animation scattered throughout the city and beyond. Locations include the city’s quayside, the Guildhall Square, Ebrington Square, St Columb’s Park and will also spill into Strabane and Buncrana, crossing the border for the first time this year.

Mayor Graham Warke said: “The excitement is already growing here in the city for the return of our world famous Halloween programme,” he said. “Much thought has gone into creating a safe and socially distanced programme this year, which has meant spreading the activities and installations out over a wider area. The Translink service will fast track families if they have younger children who may not want to cover the full trail, and ensure everyone can enjoy the full experience on offer.

The wicked Walter deBurgh joins Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, and Tony McDaid, Translink Service Delivery Manager for the announcement of the Translink Halloween Shuttle Service.

The shuttle bus service will operate between the NW Transport Hub and Foyle Street, between 5pm and 10pm over the three days.

Tony McDaid from Translink said: “Halloween is such an important date in the calendar for this city and we’re very much looking forward to playing a key role in connecting people and communities once again throughout the event.”

He added: “We are delighted to be working with Derry City and Strabane District to provide shuttle buses for World Famous Derry~Londonderry Halloween events across the City to enable people to enjoy this magical and charming event without the stress of how to get there. We wish everyone a safe and fun Halloween and encourage passengers to remember to wear face masks and use hand sanitiser when travelling.”

The 2021 Halloween programme promises a thrilling encounter with a chilling collection of characters as they intrude on our realm for three nights of mayhem. Travel through a series of sinister spirit worlds, and meet the City’s most famous figure, Walter deBurgh, where he holds court in the City of Bones. Encounter the Queen of Winter, the Cailleach, on the Whispering Wharf, before entering the lair of the Phantom Queen Morrigan amidst darkness and flames in the Forest of Shadows. Visitors can continue their journey to the realm of the Lost World in Strabane, and for the first time, discover the stories of the Ancients when the Red Branch Nights of Ulster awake from their slumber in Buncrana, ready to do battle once again.

Visitors can also look forward to the return of the illuminated drumming sensation Spark, the Little Horrors programme, ghoulish ghost tours, spooky story-telling, devilish dishes on the Legenderry Food Trail, and more haunting highlights to be confirmed. People are encouraged to use public transport when planning their visit in to town, with high visitor numbers expected.

Derry Halloween is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism Northern Ireland, the Executive Office, Translink, Donegal County Council and the North West Development Fund.