Growing your own dinner from a handful of seeds - Gardening with Brendan

One of the most popular eco trends these days revolves around growing your own food and it is indeed a great way to cut down on costs and your carbon footprint. It’s also better for your health. But is it hard to do?

Well, that really depends on location, what it is you want to grow and your experience.

There’s a lot of crops and seeds that just wont take and definitely won’t flourish in our unpredictable and damp climate, especially those native to more arid areas, but equally there is a surprising lot that will. In fact, you don’t need that much of a garden to get a decent harvest, if you follow a few steps, and providing they aren’t munched by slugs when young.

In truth, haven’t been growing many vegetables this year, but it is something I’d like to attempt more of in the future because some of the things I did sow and plant out are thriving and very happy with the largely miserable and wet early summer we are having. And that is without any intervention or special care and attention apart from the odd spray with diluted garlic to keep the bugs at bay. Seeing the success others I know are having with edible crops has also made me a little envious to be honest.

From pot to plate, some vegetables can be grown throughout the year.

Dpos a raised bed make a difference?

They’ve been all the rage for years and you seem them all over in allotments. Not one to miss a bandwagon or a bargain, I picked up a ready made smallish wooden raised bed for less than £30 in a sale early in the summer and after filling it with topsoil and compost I put a few tender runner beans and broccoli I’d grown from seed in there and a tray of very small Brussels sprout seedlings bought at a local garden centre. Packing the sprouts in there was a mistake. I’d no idea how big they would become or that they would need a foot or two of space to spread themselves, and while they are big and health looking they will need to be thinned out soon. I planted some other sprouts in the ground but the ones in the raised bed are almost twice their size. Sprouts may not be for everyone, but if you like them, why not give them a go? I’m hoping I’ll be able to serve them up for Christmas dinner this year , but they’ve a long way to go yet.

The broccoli likewise is thriving in the raised bed, while the runner beans, despite having been smothered by their bulky neighbours, are already flowering. So was the money spent on a raised bed worth it? Absolutely.

Others on the go

Broccoli grown from seed.

Other than that, I’ve some multi-coloured Swiss chard ready for transplanting about five weeks after the seeds were sown, a few horse radish in the ground ready for pulling up and I’ve super easy-to-grow watercress in a pot outside. The watercress is a great one for children as the seeds come up in no time and the tiny leaves – used often as a restaurant dressing – will grow quite large if left and are very handy for plucking and throwing into salads. It grows back easily, but I saw others who put this in the ground and it took over so if you have grow it, keep it potted.

This week I’m going to try my hand at planting a few spuds from a bag of Maris Piper that have begun sprouting in the house in a big grow bag, and sowing some lettuce and a few old winter vegetables seeds that are way past their use by date. The plan in all cases is to just chuck them in and see if anything comes up.

Lettuce – the bedrock of salads and many sandwiches – is considered an easy grower and apparently one you can grow indoors all year round and outdoors for most of the year, so a few seeds sewn in succession every couple of weeks could save you quite a few quid.

I know nothing about growing potatoes other than that, like tomatoes, some are determinate and some are indeterminate. And after looking up maris piper, it appears you should opt for premium seed potatoes from a reputable seller and not a few left overs from the supermarket. It also seems you should plant them in March or April. It’s now July so I’m not expecting anything to come of them, but you never know, and I do love a wee experiment.

Baby Swiss chard ready for potting on.

Tomatoes

I known, I know – it’s a fruit technically, but come on, most of us grew up thinking otherwise so I’m only cheating sort of but including it in here.

There are so many varieties that will grow fine here, including the Moneymaker seeds I planted back in February. I haven’t plucked or pinched or done anything to mine and I already have a tomato on one of them and flowers all over the stems. As an experiment, I grew some outside in a open small greenhouse and some inside by glass kitchen doors. The latter have fared slightly better and are currently about 5ft tall, but all are still alive and healthy looking. Result!

Companion and trap crops – why bother

Watercress growing in a pot.