Halloween 2021 Derry, Strabane, Donegal, Limavady - 53 things to do this week

Hallowe'en celebrations in Derry are always topped off with an amazing fireworks display over the River Foyle.

Fri- Sun Oct 29-31, 12:00pm - 10:00pm Guildhall Square

For three ghostly nights the city will come alive with all manner of creepy ghosts and ghouls feasting on the sights, sounds and tastes of Halloween. Senses are stirred and taste buds are tingled as musical melodies hang in the cold autumn air. Street Food & Artisan Produce, Live Music, Street Theatre, Covered Seating.

2) Arachnobott

From Friday, 1-9pm Guildhall Square

This giant spider, presumed to be extinct returns for the first time to the 21st Century as the Derry Halloween world’s awaken. Roaming the streets, looking for prey, or anyone brave enough to say hello! Find Arachnobott wandering around the City of Bones, in Guildhall Square and Waterloo Pace!

3} The Hunt For The Derry Vampire

Fri- Sun 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm; 4:40pm City Centre

Ancient Derry, is no place for the faint of heart. Our tale began in Derry’s Docklands where a doddering ship made berth. The authorities are baffled but one man knows better. Abraham Van Helsing, has seen this all before. The darkness that now stalks the streets of Derry is no animal… it is the work of an ancient creature from the other world…the Arbhartach, the vampire of Derry. Ticket price £3pp, Suitable for all ages

4} Northern Ireland Short Horror Film Showcase

Fri Oct 29 5:00pm - 6:00pm Teaching Centre, MU011, Ulster University, Magee Campus

In association with Nerve Centre’s Ones to Watch programme, and Dark Hedges Film Festival, join us for a showcase of the country’s best horror shorts. Free

5} The Haunted Innovation Station

Fri Oct 29 5:00pm - 9:30pm

Ulster University Magee Campus, Strand Road Entrance

Meet Nao, the Ulster University robot. This Hallowe’en Nao has quadrupled in size and he is haunting the Strand Road! Plus, at the tall building, behind the wall, UU’s Computer Animation students have installed a treat for you. Can you see Nao the robot? What’s chasing him? Admission: Free

6} Haunted House at the Ballymagroarty Community Centre

Fri & Sat Oct 29-30 6:00pm - 9:00pm Ballymagroarty Community Centre, 14 Shaw Ct, BT48 0PT, UK

The Grim Reaper has agreed to man the door to welcome guests into his horrible house to experience a fearful fiesta of fun-filled frolics with phantoms and fiends. £1 entry.

7} Jika Jika!: Jeff Mills

Sunday 31. Corrody Road.

8} Music Capital: Bicurious live

Saturday 30. Gasyard. £10

9) Halloween Psychic Night

Wednesday. 27th. Waterfoot Hotel. £15

10) The Park After Dark

Saturday. 30. Creggan Country Park

11) Married at First Fright

Friday. 29th. Guildhall. £3

12) Halloween Freakout

Sunday. 31th. Sandinos Bar. £10

13) Buncrana Cinema Halloween Special Weekend - Come along for a thrilling weekend of fright! Three movies to make you dance, shriek and laugh out loud. Check our showtimes at www.thecinemabuncrana.comThe Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) Friday 29th - 8.15pm; The Omen (1976) Saturday 30th - 8.15pm; Hocus Pocus (1993) Sunday 31st - 3pm. See www.thecinemabuncrana.com/buncrana/now/

Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis, no pre-booking available

14) Lost Souls of the Walled City

Fri Oct 1 5:00pm - Sun 31 6:30pm In front of the Waterside Library Building (The Lost Souls Sign), 23 Glendermott Rd, Derry. Although all characters on this tour are deceased, their souls still linger with us! This tour combines history, the hellish paranormal and poltergeist tales of Derry’s lost souls. Strictly over 16s, Derry’s dark side isn’t for the faint hearted.

Meeting Point: In front of the Waterside Library Building (The Lost Souls Sign)

15) LocoLand Derry

Fri 29th Oct 6:00pm, a giant circus with dozens of characters abd featuring music from VENGABOYS, CASCADA, 5IVE, BINGO LOCO. www.bingo-loco.com/derry-1#/16) Samhain

Fri 29th Oct 5:00pm - 10:00pm CCA Derry~Londonderry, 10-12 Artillery St, BT48 6RG, UK

Artist Shannon Patterson produces a new animation in response to the festival themes of Samhain, Spirit Worlds and Folklore. This new commission will be projected at large-scale from the Walls onto the front of the CCA building each evening. There will be late opening at the gallery.

17) Shooting Starz Gymnastics Halloween Flash Mob

Sat 30th Oct, Flash mob coming to the City of Bones this Halloween Weekend! Keep your eyes peeled! It consists of 21 girls ages 7 to 16.

18) The Creepy Curiosity Club

Sat 16th Oct 11:30am - Sat 30th 3:30pm, Void Gallery, 10 Waterloo Pl, BT48 6BU

A host of creepy creative activities to keep your little ghouls entertained at home and in the gallery!

19) Society Street Indoor Market

Sat 30th Oct 2:00pm - 10:00pm

Indoor market with 30 stalls; Free face painting and children games; Free children craft table; cbhildren haunted basement hotdog and treat bag included 2pm to 6pm £5.00 each; Adults 6pm to 10pm £6.50 each;

20) Cinematic Horror Light & Sound Projection at Foyle Arts

Sat 30th Oct 5:00pm - 9:30pm

Ulster University Magee Campus, Foyle Arts Building ; Join us for a Light & Sound projection at Magee. Admission Cost: Free

21) Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse

Sat 30th Oct 8:30pm - 9:30pm Ulster University Magee campus What would you do if zombies took over the world?

22) Spark!

Fri - Sun 29 to 31st Oct 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place Visually arresting, acoustically impressive…. Spark!

23) Banshees on Bikes

Thursday. 28th. Ebrington. Free

24) The Very Scary Talking Derry Girls Podcast 29/30/31.

Little Acorns Bookstore

25) NK Hauntings: Screening

29th. Waterside Theatre. £6. 7.30pm.

26) Chateua Le Fear Monster FunFair. Daily. Ebrington Square. 2pm-10pm

27) Echoplex Halloween

31st. Sandinos Bar. £5. 9pm.

28) Fireworks Display, River Foyle - two sets of fireworks over the Foyle

Sunday, october 31 at 9pm.

29} House of Horrors

Every day this week 6:00pm - 10:00pm Old House of Value, Long’s Supermarket Strand Road Derry BT48 7P. £5 Tickets: Contact GDI 02871268748

30) Zombie Apocalypse at LOCKNLOAD

Wed 27 Oct - Sun 31, LOCKNLOAD, 34 Balliniska Rd, BT48 0NA. Live action Laser Tag Game in ultra violet lit themed arena.

31) Le Petit Village Halloween

Tues- Sun 11:30am - 1:45pm Le Petit Village, 13 Bishop St, BT48 6PL.

The witches are coming soon to cast their spooky spell over the village

32) Foyleside Family Fun & Frights

Every day Foyleside Shopping Centre, Chocolate Apple Decorating; Trick or Treat Challenge; Pumpkin Decorating.

33) Music Capital: Fake Friends

Saturday 30. Gasyard. Free.

34) Spook Ghetti Junction haunted restaurant window display.

Spaghetti Junction, 46 William St, Derry BT48 9AD, UK

‘We are open to anything if you want to come and film / photograph etc. We also have holograms, smoke machines and strobes for added effect. We also invite customers to share a table with 1 of our SJ Ghouls (if they are brave enough)’. Booking is essential!

35) Patricia’s on the Quay

Sat 30th Oct 8:30am - 5:00pm

Atlantic Quay, Strand Rd, Derry BT48 7NR, UK

Pop in to Patricia’s on the Quay for a coffee or tea and a Hallowe’en themed toffee and apple scone!

36) Derry Ancient Spirit Hunt

Mon 25th Oct 12:00am - Sun 31st 11:30pm in and around the city centre

Ancient Spirit Hunt is a mobile game were players use augmented reality to catch ancient spirits around the city and earn rewards. £2 and the proceeds are donated to Foyle Search and Rescue. Download: spirithunt.derrysmarttour.com/download37) Hallowe`en Origins Tour

Fri 29th Oct - Sun 31st Stables Inn, 59 Ebrington St, Derry BT47 6FA

An intriguing minibus and walking tour that explores a number of prehistoric sites and ancient habitats in the countryside surrounding Derry. Age 17 plus.

38) Halloween Rhythm & Rhyme,

Fri 29th Oct 10:30am - 11:15pm Derry Central Library, 35 Foyle St. Free, Booking Essential to [email protected]; 02871 229990

39) Married at first FRIGHT by In Your Space

Variouys performances

40) Halloween Spooktacular - Femme Fatale Fashionista

Fri 29th Oct 10:00am - 4:00pm; The Fashion & Textile Design Centre, 33 Shipquay St,

Join us in Halloween ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ style masterclasses.

41) Dracula’s Gothic Organ Performance Sun 31st Oct 7:30pm - 8:30pm Guildhall, Derry

42) Fireworks over the Foyle 9pm.

43) Halloween Happenings and Fireworks, Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields

Thursday, October 28, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00

This dazzling fireworks display takes place on Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields.

44) Donegal wake, 9ine Hostages Coffee Co

Thu 21st Oct 8:00am - Sun 31st 8:00pm

Nine Hostages Coffee Co., 2 Waterloo St, BT48 6HE

This Samhain is your opportunity to experience a traditional Donegal wake. The building holds many a haunting tale from the Cork miners brought up to burrow under the walls during the Seige of Derry to tales from the Well.

45) The Wizarding World of Slothy Potter at Slothwarts

Fri 29th Oct 9:30am - Sun 31st 8:00pm

Slothy Coffee, 57 Cumber Rd, Claudy, BT47 4JA, UK

‘Our coffee shop will be transformed to Slothwarts and to all things Harry Potter, themed drinks, a talking sorting hat, platform 9 3/4 and also a trail through the forbidden forest to see if you can find a hidden Slothwarts letter. We will also have ghost stories and videos from our haunted house Cumber House. Family friendly, dogs welcome outside.’

46) Halloween Hay Trail

Every day this week

Sollus Centre, Bready, BT82 0EB (The Gruffalo)

The Drummond Centre Project Ltd & The Coup, The Playing fields, Donemana, BT82 0NB

Owen Roes O’Neill’s, Glenmornan, BT82 OER (Little Miss Muffet)

Artigarvan Community Hall, Artigarvan, BT82 0HN

Cummings Bros & North Tyrone Ulster Famers Union, A5 Strabane between Ballymagorry – Strabane (Incy Wincy Spider)

Ballymagorry Community Assoc, Ballymaygorry

New Horizons, Derry Road, Strabane, BT82 8DY (Cinderella)

North West Regional College, Derry Road, Strabane, BT82 8DX (Star Wars)

The Alley Theatre, Courtyard, Railway Street, Strabane, BT82 8EF Hansel & Gretel

Messy Moes, Lifford Road, Strabane (Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs)

Killeter, Castlederg (The Lion the Witch & The Wardrobe)

47) Installation of Light

Wed 27th Oct 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Strabane Community Association, Barrack St, Strabane BT82

48) Maxwell Pumpkin Patch

Every day tp Sun 31st 5:00pm

22 Folliard Rd, Castlederg, BT81 7JW

Come explore ‘You Pick American Themed Pumpkin Patch.’ A unique fun-filled outdoor family activity. Come along to pick your perfect pumpkin and more!

Tickets: maxwellspumpkinpatch.digitickets.co.uk

49) Scarecrow Trail

ASHBROOK BROOKVALE, FERNDALE, ORANDALE RESIDENTIAL AREAS, Strabane

Come visit our Scarecrow Hallowe’en. Trail around the streets.

50) Scarecrow Trail

Fri 29th Oct

TWO CASTLES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

Follow the scarecrow trail to discover the hidden clues to solve the Hallowe’en crossword. Newtownstewart & surrounding rural areas. Maps available at NISA, Main St. Newtownstewart

51) Trick or Treat Ghostly Tours

Fri 29th Oct - Sat 30th

Derry-Halloweenwhats-on-strabanetour

The Alley Theatre, 1A Railway St, Strabane BT82 8EF, UK

Friday 29th & Saturday 30th October 2021 Tours: 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm Cost: £3 per child,

Booking essential contact: 028 71 384444 or www.alley-theatre.comBack by popular demand is the wicked Trick or Treat Tours. Let our witches take you around the spooky shops of Strabane and collect treats as you go.

52) Halloween Story Telling & Arts & Crafts

Fri 29th Oct 1:00pm - Sat 30th 5:00pm

The Alley Theatre, 1 Railway St, Strabane BT82 8EF, UK

53) Strabane Halloween Fireworks

Sun 31st Oct 7:00pm Time: 7pm