Halloween 2021 Derry, Strabane, Donegal, Limavady - 53 things to do this week
1) Heart of Samhain
Fri- Sun Oct 29-31, 12:00pm - 10:00pm Guildhall Square
For three ghostly nights the city will come alive with all manner of creepy ghosts and ghouls feasting on the sights, sounds and tastes of Halloween. Senses are stirred and taste buds are tingled as musical melodies hang in the cold autumn air. Street Food & Artisan Produce, Live Music, Street Theatre, Covered Seating.
2) Arachnobott
From Friday, 1-9pm Guildhall Square
This giant spider, presumed to be extinct returns for the first time to the 21st Century as the Derry Halloween world’s awaken. Roaming the streets, looking for prey, or anyone brave enough to say hello! Find Arachnobott wandering around the City of Bones, in Guildhall Square and Waterloo Pace!
3} The Hunt For The Derry Vampire
Fri- Sun 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm; 4:40pm City Centre
Ancient Derry, is no place for the faint of heart. Our tale began in Derry’s Docklands where a doddering ship made berth. The authorities are baffled but one man knows better. Abraham Van Helsing, has seen this all before. The darkness that now stalks the streets of Derry is no animal… it is the work of an ancient creature from the other world…the Arbhartach, the vampire of Derry. Ticket price £3pp, Suitable for all ages
4} Northern Ireland Short Horror Film Showcase
Fri Oct 29 5:00pm - 6:00pm Teaching Centre, MU011, Ulster University, Magee Campus
In association with Nerve Centre’s Ones to Watch programme, and Dark Hedges Film Festival, join us for a showcase of the country’s best horror shorts. Free
5} The Haunted Innovation Station
Fri Oct 29 5:00pm - 9:30pm
Ulster University Magee Campus, Strand Road Entrance
Meet Nao, the Ulster University robot. This Hallowe’en Nao has quadrupled in size and he is haunting the Strand Road! Plus, at the tall building, behind the wall, UU’s Computer Animation students have installed a treat for you. Can you see Nao the robot? What’s chasing him? Admission: Free
6} Haunted House at the Ballymagroarty Community Centre
Fri & Sat Oct 29-30 6:00pm - 9:00pm Ballymagroarty Community Centre, 14 Shaw Ct, BT48 0PT, UK
The Grim Reaper has agreed to man the door to welcome guests into his horrible house to experience a fearful fiesta of fun-filled frolics with phantoms and fiends. £1 entry.
7} Jika Jika!: Jeff Mills
Sunday 31. Corrody Road.
8} Music Capital: Bicurious live
Saturday 30. Gasyard. £10
9) Halloween Psychic Night
Wednesday. 27th. Waterfoot Hotel. £15
10) The Park After Dark
Saturday. 30. Creggan Country Park
11) Married at First Fright
Friday. 29th. Guildhall. £3
12) Halloween Freakout
Sunday. 31th. Sandinos Bar. £10
13) Buncrana Cinema Halloween Special Weekend - Come along for a thrilling weekend of fright! Three movies to make you dance, shriek and laugh out loud. Check our showtimes at www.thecinemabuncrana.comThe Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) Friday 29th - 8.15pm; The Omen (1976) Saturday 30th - 8.15pm; Hocus Pocus (1993) Sunday 31st - 3pm. See www.thecinemabuncrana.com/buncrana/now/
Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis, no pre-booking available
14) Lost Souls of the Walled City
Fri Oct 1 5:00pm - Sun 31 6:30pm In front of the Waterside Library Building (The Lost Souls Sign), 23 Glendermott Rd, Derry. Although all characters on this tour are deceased, their souls still linger with us! This tour combines history, the hellish paranormal and poltergeist tales of Derry’s lost souls. Strictly over 16s, Derry’s dark side isn’t for the faint hearted.
Meeting Point: In front of the Waterside Library Building (The Lost Souls Sign)
15) LocoLand Derry
Fri 29th Oct 6:00pm, a giant circus with dozens of characters abd featuring music from VENGABOYS, CASCADA, 5IVE, BINGO LOCO. www.bingo-loco.com/derry-1#/16) Samhain
Fri 29th Oct 5:00pm - 10:00pm CCA Derry~Londonderry, 10-12 Artillery St, BT48 6RG, UK
Artist Shannon Patterson produces a new animation in response to the festival themes of Samhain, Spirit Worlds and Folklore. This new commission will be projected at large-scale from the Walls onto the front of the CCA building each evening. There will be late opening at the gallery.
17) Shooting Starz Gymnastics Halloween Flash Mob
Sat 30th Oct, Flash mob coming to the City of Bones this Halloween Weekend! Keep your eyes peeled! It consists of 21 girls ages 7 to 16.
18) The Creepy Curiosity Club
Sat 16th Oct 11:30am - Sat 30th 3:30pm, Void Gallery, 10 Waterloo Pl, BT48 6BU
A host of creepy creative activities to keep your little ghouls entertained at home and in the gallery!
19) Society Street Indoor Market
Sat 30th Oct 2:00pm - 10:00pm
Indoor market with 30 stalls; Free face painting and children games; Free children craft table; cbhildren haunted basement hotdog and treat bag included 2pm to 6pm £5.00 each; Adults 6pm to 10pm £6.50 each;
20) Cinematic Horror Light & Sound Projection at Foyle Arts
Sat 30th Oct 5:00pm - 9:30pm
Ulster University Magee Campus, Foyle Arts Building ; Join us for a Light & Sound projection at Magee. Admission Cost: Free
21) Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse
Sat 30th Oct 8:30pm - 9:30pm Ulster University Magee campus What would you do if zombies took over the world?
22) Spark!
Fri - Sun 29 to 31st Oct 5:00pm - 10:00pm
Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place Visually arresting, acoustically impressive…. Spark!
23) Banshees on Bikes
Thursday. 28th. Ebrington. Free
24) The Very Scary Talking Derry Girls Podcast 29/30/31.
Little Acorns Bookstore
25) NK Hauntings: Screening
29th. Waterside Theatre. £6. 7.30pm.
26) Chateua Le Fear Monster FunFair. Daily. Ebrington Square. 2pm-10pm
27) Echoplex Halloween
31st. Sandinos Bar. £5. 9pm.
28) Fireworks Display, River Foyle - two sets of fireworks over the Foyle
Sunday, october 31 at 9pm.
29} House of Horrors
Every day this week 6:00pm - 10:00pm Old House of Value, Long’s Supermarket Strand Road Derry BT48 7P. £5 Tickets: Contact GDI 02871268748
30) Zombie Apocalypse at LOCKNLOAD
Wed 27 Oct - Sun 31, LOCKNLOAD, 34 Balliniska Rd, BT48 0NA. Live action Laser Tag Game in ultra violet lit themed arena.
31) Le Petit Village Halloween
Tues- Sun 11:30am - 1:45pm Le Petit Village, 13 Bishop St, BT48 6PL.
The witches are coming soon to cast their spooky spell over the village
32) Foyleside Family Fun & Frights
Every day Foyleside Shopping Centre, Chocolate Apple Decorating; Trick or Treat Challenge; Pumpkin Decorating.
33) Music Capital: Fake Friends
Saturday 30. Gasyard. Free.
34) Spook Ghetti Junction haunted restaurant window display.
Spaghetti Junction, 46 William St, Derry BT48 9AD, UK
‘We are open to anything if you want to come and film / photograph etc. We also have holograms, smoke machines and strobes for added effect. We also invite customers to share a table with 1 of our SJ Ghouls (if they are brave enough)’. Booking is essential!
35) Patricia’s on the Quay
Sat 30th Oct 8:30am - 5:00pm
Atlantic Quay, Strand Rd, Derry BT48 7NR, UK
Pop in to Patricia’s on the Quay for a coffee or tea and a Hallowe’en themed toffee and apple scone!
36) Derry Ancient Spirit Hunt
Mon 25th Oct 12:00am - Sun 31st 11:30pm in and around the city centre
Ancient Spirit Hunt is a mobile game were players use augmented reality to catch ancient spirits around the city and earn rewards. £2 and the proceeds are donated to Foyle Search and Rescue. Download: spirithunt.derrysmarttour.com/download37) Hallowe`en Origins Tour
Fri 29th Oct - Sun 31st Stables Inn, 59 Ebrington St, Derry BT47 6FA
An intriguing minibus and walking tour that explores a number of prehistoric sites and ancient habitats in the countryside surrounding Derry. Age 17 plus.
38) Halloween Rhythm & Rhyme,
Fri 29th Oct 10:30am - 11:15pm Derry Central Library, 35 Foyle St. Free, Booking Essential to [email protected]; 02871 229990
39) Married at first FRIGHT by In Your Space
Variouys performances
40) Halloween Spooktacular - Femme Fatale Fashionista
Fri 29th Oct 10:00am - 4:00pm; The Fashion & Textile Design Centre, 33 Shipquay St,
Join us in Halloween ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ style masterclasses.
41) Dracula’s Gothic Organ Performance Sun 31st Oct 7:30pm - 8:30pm Guildhall, Derry
42) Fireworks over the Foyle 9pm.
43) Halloween Happenings and Fireworks, Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields
Thursday, October 28, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00
This dazzling fireworks display takes place on Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields.
44) Donegal wake, 9ine Hostages Coffee Co
Thu 21st Oct 8:00am - Sun 31st 8:00pm
Nine Hostages Coffee Co., 2 Waterloo St, BT48 6HE
This Samhain is your opportunity to experience a traditional Donegal wake. The building holds many a haunting tale from the Cork miners brought up to burrow under the walls during the Seige of Derry to tales from the Well.
45) The Wizarding World of Slothy Potter at Slothwarts
Fri 29th Oct 9:30am - Sun 31st 8:00pm
Slothy Coffee, 57 Cumber Rd, Claudy, BT47 4JA, UK
‘Our coffee shop will be transformed to Slothwarts and to all things Harry Potter, themed drinks, a talking sorting hat, platform 9 3/4 and also a trail through the forbidden forest to see if you can find a hidden Slothwarts letter. We will also have ghost stories and videos from our haunted house Cumber House. Family friendly, dogs welcome outside.’
46) Halloween Hay Trail
Every day this week
Sollus Centre, Bready, BT82 0EB (The Gruffalo)
The Drummond Centre Project Ltd & The Coup, The Playing fields, Donemana, BT82 0NB
Owen Roes O’Neill’s, Glenmornan, BT82 OER (Little Miss Muffet)
Artigarvan Community Hall, Artigarvan, BT82 0HN
Cummings Bros & North Tyrone Ulster Famers Union, A5 Strabane between Ballymagorry – Strabane (Incy Wincy Spider)
Ballymagorry Community Assoc, Ballymaygorry
New Horizons, Derry Road, Strabane, BT82 8DY (Cinderella)
North West Regional College, Derry Road, Strabane, BT82 8DX (Star Wars)
The Alley Theatre, Courtyard, Railway Street, Strabane, BT82 8EF Hansel & Gretel
Messy Moes, Lifford Road, Strabane (Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs)
Killeter, Castlederg (The Lion the Witch & The Wardrobe)
47) Installation of Light
Wed 27th Oct 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Strabane Community Association, Barrack St, Strabane BT82
48) Maxwell Pumpkin Patch
Every day tp Sun 31st 5:00pm
22 Folliard Rd, Castlederg, BT81 7JW
Come explore ‘You Pick American Themed Pumpkin Patch.’ A unique fun-filled outdoor family activity. Come along to pick your perfect pumpkin and more!
Tickets: maxwellspumpkinpatch.digitickets.co.uk
49) Scarecrow Trail
ASHBROOK BROOKVALE, FERNDALE, ORANDALE RESIDENTIAL AREAS, Strabane
Come visit our Scarecrow Hallowe’en. Trail around the streets.
50) Scarecrow Trail
Fri 29th Oct
TWO CASTLES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION
Follow the scarecrow trail to discover the hidden clues to solve the Hallowe’en crossword. Newtownstewart & surrounding rural areas. Maps available at NISA, Main St. Newtownstewart
51) Trick or Treat Ghostly Tours
Fri 29th Oct - Sat 30th
Derry-Halloweenwhats-on-strabanetour
The Alley Theatre, 1A Railway St, Strabane BT82 8EF, UK
Friday 29th & Saturday 30th October 2021 Tours: 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm Cost: £3 per child,
Booking essential contact: 028 71 384444 or www.alley-theatre.comBack by popular demand is the wicked Trick or Treat Tours. Let our witches take you around the spooky shops of Strabane and collect treats as you go.
52) Halloween Story Telling & Arts & Crafts
Fri 29th Oct 1:00pm - Sat 30th 5:00pm
The Alley Theatre, 1 Railway St, Strabane BT82 8EF, UK
53) Strabane Halloween Fireworks
Sun 31st Oct 7:00pm Time: 7pm
For more on venues, times, events and those events requiring prebooking see www.derryhalloween.com