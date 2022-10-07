Halloween Ends star Jamie-Lee Curtis gets special invite to Ireland's Halloween capital of Derry

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy has invited Halloween actor Jamie-Lee Curtis to the city for Halloween.

This turn of events came about after comments were made in the media by the Hollywood icon last year, stating that she would love to come to Derry in 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis was at the time speaking to www.Joe.ie about her return as Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween Kills’, and plans for the launch of the final film in the series this year.

“I’m gonna tell that to my friends at Universal so that next year, when we release the last of the trilogy, maybe we’ll make a good Derry appearance….. So I’ll be with you in Derry around the 22nd. We’re locking it in,” she told JOE.ie...”

And indeed as many will know from their television sets and social media accounts, Jamie-Lee has been in Ireland promoting the final film in the new Halloween trilogy over recent days.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, told the Journal: "We were delighted when Jamie Lee said she would love to visit Derry in a press interview last year, and we have made efforts to reach out to her while she is on her promotional tour for the final Halloween film.

"I appreciate that she has a very busy schedule but we would be thrilled to welcome her to the city for our world famous Halloween celebrations, it would be the perfect place to celebrate the cult film franchise.

"We are really looking forward to the return of our full celebrations this year and it would be the icing on the cake to welcome Jamie-Lee to the home of Halloween."​​

Derry’s Hallowe’en festival 2022 will take place over four days with a packed programme of activities, from ghoulish ghost tours to spell-binding story-telling it has been confirmed.

The action all kicks off on Friday October 28 with the start of the Awakening the Walled City Trail which takes place across the city with installations, music and performance. This year Council has joined forces with the renowned Guildhall School of Music and Drama to create 28 creepily installations. The trail will run from Bishop Street through the City of Bones, and Guildhall Square and over the Peace Bridge and into the Forest of Shadows in St Columb’s Park.

Hallowe’en night sees the return of Derry’s huge on street carnival parade making its comeback after a two year break due to the pandemic. Led by the North West Carnival Initiative, the Hallowe’en parade will be followed by the traditional Fireworks Finale over the River Foyle.

Throughout the festival Guildhall Square will be transformed into the Heart of Samhain, with live music, the haunted Halloween market and plenty of festive fayre to feast upon.

It’s all happening out on the streets, with the return of dynamic drumming sensations Spark!, who will be lighting up both Derry and Strabane this year. And watch your step as the Prehistoric Predators Saurus stalk the city looking for their next Halloween snack. Even the dogs on the street are getting into the Halloween spirit at the Spooky Paws Walk the Walls event, where they can dress up and win a prize for the most eerie ensemble.

For moire details see www.derryhalloween.com