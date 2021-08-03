IN PICTURES: A good time ‘no matter what’ : Boyzlife concert goers at Ebrington in Derry

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON
Emma Logue, Mark King and Racheal Hillen from Derry were among the attendance in Ebrington Square, on Sunday evening last, for the Boyzlife concert. DER2131GS – 023
2. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON
Dungiven girls Michaela, Brenda and Camille pictured at the Boyzlife concert in Ebrington Square on Sunday evening last. Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2131GS – 025
3. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON
NHS workers pictured on the Peace Bridge on Sunday evening last on their way to the Boyzlife concert in Ebrington Square. Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2131GS – 026
4. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON
Sharon, Lucinda and Joanne from Limavady were at the Boyzlife concert in Ebrington Square on Sunday evening last. DER2131GS – 028