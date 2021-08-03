Derry sisters Martina, Helena, Jeanette and Lilian attended the Boyzlife concert in Ebrington Square on Sunday evening last. DER2131GS – 027

IN PICTURES: A good time ‘no matter what’ : Boyzlife concert goers at Ebrington in Derry

Concert goers pictured as they attended the Boyzlife concert at Ebrington on Sunday - the last of three concerts staged there over the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:09 am

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON

Emma Logue, Mark King and Racheal Hillen from Derry were among the attendance in Ebrington Square, on Sunday evening last, for the Boyzlife concert. DER2131GS – 023

2. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON

Dungiven girls Michaela, Brenda and Camille pictured at the Boyzlife concert in Ebrington Square on Sunday evening last. Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2131GS – 025

3. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON

NHS workers pictured on the Peace Bridge on Sunday evening last on their way to the Boyzlife concert in Ebrington Square. Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2131GS – 026

4. DER - BOYZLIFE CONCERT EBRINGTON

Sharon, Lucinda and Joanne from Limavady were at the Boyzlife concert in Ebrington Square on Sunday evening last. DER2131GS – 028

Boyzlife
