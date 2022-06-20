The ARC Fitness Father’s Day 2K Colour Dash gets underway on Sunday afternoon last at Destined, Foyle Road. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 007

In PICTURES: ARC Father’s Day Colour Dash in Derry

It was dash with a splash of colour as local charity ARC Fitness in Derry staged its Father’s Day Colour Dash in the city on Sunday.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:35 pm
It was smiles all round as the two kilometre walk / run brought families together outside Destined’s premises on Foyle Road before they set off out towards The Line and back, navigating plumes of neon coloured mist as they did so.

The run was organised as part of Arc’s Motion Changes Emotion Campaign, where they want to highlight the importance of the impact motion has on day-to-day life.

Yasmin, John James, Erin and Anna took part in the ARC Fitness Father’s Day Colour Dash held on Sunday afternoon last at Destined, Foyle Road. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 002

Families at the ARC Fitness Father’s Day 2K Colour Dash on Sunday afternoon last at Destined, Foyle Road. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 008

Participant in the ARC Fitness Father’s Day Colour Dash held on Sunday afternoon last at Destined, Foyle Road. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 001

Participants take part in a warm-up before the ARC Fitness Father’s Day Colour Dash held on Sunday afternoon last at Destined, Foyle Road. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 004

