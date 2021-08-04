Children who took part in the recent Brian Ogs Cúl Camp at Páirc Brid. DER2129GS - 038

IN PICTURES: Brian Og’s Steelstown Cúl Camp in Derry

Young boys and girls enjoy some summer fun and pick up some skills at Brian Og’s Steelstown in Páirc Brid.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:55 pm

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. DER - STEELSTOWN CÚL CAMP

Football action at the recent Brian Ogs Cúl Camp at Páirc Brid. DER2129GS - 058

2. DER - STEELSTOWN CÚL CAMP

Boys and girls who took part in the recent Brian Ogs Cúl Camp at Páirc Brid. DER2129GS - 039

3. DER - STEELSTOWN CÚL CAMP

Football training underway at the recent Brian Ogs Cúl Camp at Páirc Brid. (Photos: George Sweeney). DER2129GS - 052

4. DER - STEELSTOWN CÚL CAMP

Boys and girls who took part in the recent Brian Ogs Cúl Camp at Páirc Brid. (Photos: George Sweeney). DER2129GS - 040

