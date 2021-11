Translink move to deal with increased passenger numbers

Tourist staying above Fitzroy’s ‘thankful to be alive’ after fire

News you can trust since 1772

Santa greets children at the switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2146GS – 039

Councillor Nicholas Crossan and Santa switch on the Christmas tree lights in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2146GS – 038

Santa greets children at the switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2146GS – 037

An Garda Síochána ensured that Santa arrived safely in Buncrana on Friday evening last.Photo: George Sweeney. DER2146GS – 036