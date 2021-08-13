IN PICTURES : Family Fun Day at the Derry Féile 2021

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
Children enjoy the fun of the Carousal ride at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 001
Isla McIvor, aged two, with her brother Finn (5) at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 002
Blaine and Aaron Rodgers enjoy the Laser Tag at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 003
Bouncing around at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 004