Siblings Darragh, Cormac and Fianaid Donnelly were at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 007

IN PICTURES : Family Fun Day at the Derry Féile 2021

Local people at the outdoor Family Fun Day held as part of the Derry Féile 2021.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 13th August 2021, 9:47 am

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Children enjoy the fun of the Carousal ride at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 001

Isla McIvor, aged two, with her brother Finn (5) at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 002

Blaine and Aaron Rodgers enjoy the Laser Tag at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 003

Bouncing around at the Family Funday held in the Gasyard Centre on Sunday afternoon last. DER2132GS – 004

