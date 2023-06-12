News you can trust since 1772
IN PICTURES: Foyle Hospice annual Female Walk / Run 2023

The weather held as crowds gathered in their pink t-shirts to take part in the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk / Run on Sunday.
By George Sweeney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST

1. As ever there was a huge turnout for the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run, on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

2. Smiling faces at the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run, on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

3. Marian, Francis, Paula and Nicki took part the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

4. Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

