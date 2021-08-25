IN PICTURES: HOPE day at Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, Donegal

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
Lachlan Grundy, aged 1, with his dad Sam at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2134GS – 015
Mates Megan, Emma and Eden were at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2134GS – 002
Geraldine Mullan pictured at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon, marking the first anniversary of the passing of her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia Mullan. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2134GS – 001
Traditional musicians play at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon, marking the first anniversary of the passing of John, Tomás and Amelia Mullan. DER2134GS – 003