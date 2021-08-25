Friends pictured at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon last. DER2134GS – 008

IN PICTURES: HOPE day at Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, Donegal

Local people pictured at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon, organised by Geraldine Mullan and marking the first anniversary of the passing of her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia Mullan.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:23 pm

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. DER - FAMILY HOPE DAY MOVILLE

Lachlan Grundy, aged 1, with his dad Sam at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2134GS – 015

2. DER - FAMILY HOPE DAY MOVILLE

Mates Megan, Emma and Eden were at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2134GS – 002

3. DER - FAMILY HOPE DAY MOVILLE

Geraldine Mullan pictured at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon, marking the first anniversary of the passing of her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia Mullan. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2134GS – 001

4. DER - FAMILY HOPE DAY MOVILLE

Traditional musicians play at the Family HOPE Day held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, on Sunday afternoon, marking the first anniversary of the passing of John, Tomás and Amelia Mullan. DER2134GS – 003

