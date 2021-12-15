IN PICTURES: Mayor of Derry & Strabane visits Amelia Court and Christmas Drive

Big-hearted families and residents in both estates have added a touch of Christmas magic to the celebrations in the north west this year via the magical displays, which are proving popular with locals and visitors alike.

Amelia Court residents in the Steelstown area of Derry are lighting up to raise funds in aid of local girl Nicole, who suffers from FND (Functional Neurological Disorder).

Residents in Christmas Drive in nearby Shantallow meanwhile are lighting up for the Foyle Hospice and HURT charities.

Speaking after his magical tour, Mayor Warke said: “I loved my trip to Christmas Drive and to Amelia Court to see the fabulous Christmas lights on all the houses!

“Racecourse Drive are raising money for two very worthwhile causes – Foyle Hospice and HURT.

“Amelia Court donations are going to local lady Nicole who is living with FND. Well done everyone, you should be so proud.

“Well worth a visit if you haven’t been yet...”

Indeed!

(Please note photos are by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics, shared by Derry City & Strabane District Council and are not for booking here)

