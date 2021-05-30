IN PICTURES: Out & About across Derry as spring turns to summer

Property in Derry - a home in a superb Crescent Link location

YouTube star Adam B shocks parents with new family home in Derry

News you can trust since 1772

Ashley Crumlish, from the Entrada Restaurant on Custom House Street, pictured ahead of the reopening of the hospitality sector for indoor dining. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2120GS – 019

Dahir McBrien, aged 2, has fun in the water fountains, in Guildhall Square, during the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2117GS - 056

A busker plays in the city centre busy with shoppers. DER2119GS – 006

Sunday, 30th May 2021, 11:56 am