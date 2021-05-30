John Paul Doherty and Leona McKeever enjoy a lunch time Guinness in Badgers Bar and Restaurant yesterday afternoon as pubs reopened for indoor service. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2121GS – 001

IN PICTURES: Out & About across Derry as spring turns to summer

Some scenes from across the city as life returns to some semblance of normality over recent weeks.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 11:56 am

Pictures by George Sweeney.

1. DER - OUT AND ABOUT

A busker plays in the city centre busy with shoppers. DER2119GS – 006

2. DER - MAY BANK HOLIDAY VARIOUS

Dahir McBrien, aged 2, has fun in the water fountains, in Guildhall Square, during the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2117GS - 056

3. DER - ENTRADA RESTURANT

Ashley Crumlish, from the Entrada Restaurant on Custom House Street, pictured ahead of the reopening of the hospitality sector for indoor dining. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2120GS – 019

4. DER - OUT AND ABOUT

Aodhán O’Brien entertains passersby in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2119GS – 001

