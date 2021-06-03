Eirn Hamilton, Caolan Kearney and Fudge the dog, from Derry, at Lady’s Bay beach, Buncrana yesterday afternoon. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2122GS – 015

IN PICTURES: Out in the Sun in Derry & Donegal

Local people out on the beach and on the streets as restrictions ease across Ireland.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:53 am

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Shaun Doherty and Shanaen McCormack with Eireann McGilloway and Faye Quigley, from Derry, at Lady’s Bay beach, Buncrana yesterday afternoon. DER2122GS – 016

The mild weather on Sunday last attracted people to Ebrington Square. DER2120GS – 004

Ché McFeeley and his mum Kelly with dog Lola, from Derry, at Lady’s Bay beach, Buncrana yesterday afternoon. DER2122GS – 018

Young lads display their soccer skills, in St Columb’s Park, on Sunday afternoon last. DER2120GS – 008

