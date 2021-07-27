People relax in in the sun in Guildhall Square during the recent mini heatwave. DER2129GS - 064

IN PICTURES: Sunny days in Derry and Donegal July 2021

Looking back over the halcyon days of summer over the past few weeks in Derry and Inishowen.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 5:13 pm

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - SET1 INISHOWEN HEAT WAVE

Young people enjoy the sunshine and fun at Inish Adventures, Moville, during the recent mini heatwave. DER2129GS - 059

2. DER - CREGGAN COUNTRY PARK

Adventure and fun at Creggan Country Park earlier this week. DER2129GS – 037

3. DER - SET3 INISHOWEN HEAT WAVE

Cooling down in the water at Shrove beach during the recent mini heat wave in Inishowen. DER2129GS - 077

4. DER - MINI HEATWAVE DERRY

Paddling on the River Foyle during the recent sunny spell. DER2129GS - 062

