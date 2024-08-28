Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we head into September I think it’s safe to say this summer has been a washout with below average temperatures, driving rain, strong winds and next to no dry weather at all making for a tricky growing season. But it hasn’t all been bad and there’s still plenty of blooms that will provide late summer colour whatever the weather if you sow them at the right time.

Many of my own flowers have started dying off now and it will be soon be time to begin the process of selecting and collecting seed pods for sowing over the winter and next spring. But some of the plants are only now beginning to bloom and hopefully you’ll get some ideas here for prolonging the colour in the garden if you want to give growing flowers a go next year.

There have been a lot of casualties this summer, particularly the taller flower varieties, many of which have been snapped in two and bent out of shape by the relentless wind and rain storms we have experienced throughout August. Among those affected were the Mexican giant sunflowers, which had been just about to open when they met their demise. The delicate pink larkspur spires meanwhile suffered from being tossed about in the gusts in an exposed spot, as have the lemon and peace coloured gladioli. Meanwhile a window box with tall petunias was also blown off on top of dahlias below, snapping their stems in the process. Some of the sweet pea too have been blown off their trellises but a few cable ties has fixed them back in place, and that has been about the worst of it. Other late bloomers however are made of much sturdier stuff.

One of the biggest surprises has been the cottage garden staple hollyhock sown back in March. Ordinarily a biennial, hollyhock usually don’t flower until the year after they’ve been sown but mine are now in full bud and starting to flower. A giant plant which looks great at the back of borders and which benefits from a big of support and shelter against walls and fences, some of mine have already surpassed the six foot mark as their tall spikes laden with large flowers along their length elongate, each bloom opening in succession from the base.

Late summer bloomers- top row l-r: calendula, godetia, miniature sunflower, hollyhock and sweet pea. Middle row: cosmos, night sky and pink petunias. Bottom row: hydrangea, oxeye daisy, and schizanthus and lobelia.

The miniature stocky little sunflowers transplanted into window boxes and grown on have also proved to be little rays of sunshine throughout August. At just a foot tall, they have been much better at withstanding the elements than their gangley giant cousins.

Another survivor of the summer that wasn’t has been the godetia (also known as clarkia), which I had sown in late February and left to fend for themselves outside for most of this year. A month after budding, they finally opened in unison in August providing an impressive streak of colour with large pink and white striped and lilac cup shaped flowers on bushy foliage.

One plant I won’t try growing again in our climate is the dahlia-like zinia, which is beloved of many US gardeners because it is supposed to be so easy to grow and flowers all summer. But these heat and sun loving plants proved no match for the Irish summer, and although a few have opened, they look forlorn, bedraggled and shell shocked, and nothing like they were supposed to.

Faring far better is another heat loving plant native to south America, the petunia, which have been thriving in pots under a porch and on windowsills where they have at least some protection.

Hollyhock and sweat pea.

Among the most prolific flowers this year have been the calendula and cornflower, which are still blooming away and will keep doing so for weeks yet as long as I remember to dead head them.

Another star turn in terms of flowering has been the schizanthus, or poor man’s orchid, which has produced thousands of long lasting, pretty little butterfly like flowers from May right through to now and they show no sign of dying off any time soon.

Prolific too have been the small but mighty pairing of blue lobelia and white sweet alyssum grown from seed.

Two other flowering plants in particular have benefited from the cool, wet summer this year with the beautifully fragranced sweet pea- normally a late spring, early summer flower that doesn’t tolerate high temperatures – still flowering away weeks after it should have gone to seed, along with the rain loving hydrangea which has been a mass of pale purple and pink blooms for well over a month now. Both of these also make excellent and long-lasting cut flowers for the home or loved ones.

Godetia, also known as clarkia.

Talking of cut flowers, looking among the wreckage of the tumbled over plants I was pleasantly surprised to find a few light blue nigella, also known as love in the mist, flowers poking up through. I didn’t sow them so they were either blow ins or the seeds were laying dormant in the soil and awakened when it was tilled earlier in the year. The flowers are pretty but the seed heads of nigella are stand outs for dried flower arrangements for anyone interested in creating those. I plan on trying my hand at growing and drying herbs and flowers next year, all being well, and have picked up some more lunaria (honesty), straw flower, poppy and lavender seeds for this purpose.

I’ll be back next week with an update on the garden perfume experiments begun last week to check if they have worked and if so, to bottle them up.