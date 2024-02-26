Mairéad keen to scale summit of mountain leader career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mairéad had spent more than a third of her life working in accounts and finance departments, but when lockdown presented her with the opportunity to rekindle her passion for the outdoors she realised a better work-life balance was required.

Enjoying multiple hikes every week, the 35-year-old English and Communications graduate discovered a new zest for life. However, as she returned to 40-hour work weeks, her time outdoors began to decline, as did her level of satisfaction with life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have always loved the outdoors, I’m from Strabane and almost every weekend growing up involved an adventure in a forest, up a mountain or a swim in the sea,” said Mairéad.

Mairéad McCallion

“I have great memories of wonderful times spent in Gortin Glen Forest Park in Tyrone, Drumboe Woods in Ballybofey and climbing Errigal in Donegal. As an adult, I’ve I always tried to get out and enjoy some fresh air every week but before lockdown it perhaps wasn’t the priority it should have been.

“I was furloughed from an accounting role and, as a result, I was hiking multiple times a week. I worked with Steve Hodge Mountaineering to gain my mountain skills personal proficiency award. It was then that I decided I wanted to become a mountain leader.

“My return to work started to make spending time in the mountains difficult, so I began looking for a part-time job that would allow me to pursue this passion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a newfound desire to train as a mountain leader and eager to find a better work-life balance, Mairéad discovered the perfect opportunity to follow her dreams lay within the tourism and hospitality industry.

A Far and Wild walking tour

In what may seem like an incredible stroke of luck, Mairéad came across a job as a part-time administrator at Derry-based eco-adventure company, Far and Wild.

While initially nervous about taking a part-time role, Mairéad was excited by the opportunities her new job presented.

She said: “I’d worked for 14 years in accounts and finance departments, so I’d never considered a career in the tourism industry before. I feel so fortunate to have found this role though, it has been the perfect opportunity for me to use my admin skills in a field and industry I am passionate about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am working fewer hours than I was previously, and I can honestly say I am enjoying it immensely. The free time, and flexibility, the role affords me allows me to train as a mountain leader.

“On paper I am an administrator, but this job is so varied, and I’ve got to be so much more. It’s a very fulfilling people facing role that has allowed me to assist in organising walking festivals and help kids complete their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“I’m currently helping a group of 30 school children prepare for their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award this spring. So far, we have covered topics such as camping, cooking, first aid, hiking gear, navigation, route planning and the next stage will be their practice expedition.

“I will also be part of a team going to the Picos and Somiedo for Far and Wild’s hiking tour of Spain in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not your typical administrative role. I feel like I am really making a difference to peoples’ lives and I am loving it.”

Keen to expand her skillset, Mairéad sees lots of potential to progress within the industry and is eager to learn as much as she can from the experienced leaders around her.

“This is a growing industry and Far and Wild has been very supportive of my desire to progress within it and become a mountain leader,” said Mairéad.

“Everyone here has placed great faith in me, and I am learning something new every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The owner, Lorcan McBride, is a mountain leader and we have a number of mountain leaders working with us. Being surrounded by such knowledge is fantastic and there is always someone who knows the answer to any question I have.

“In the future, I would love to be a guide for hikes in lesser-known areas and take people off the beaten track. There is so much to explore locally, you don’t need to go far to find something new and interesting.

“I love to see people exploring the outdoors and it is a great feeling knowing that you have helped open their eyes to new adventures and experiences.”

While a move into the tourism and hospitality industry was not on her radar prior to 2020, Mairéad is delighted to be pursuing her passion and would encourage anyone considering following in her footsteps to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if it is something you are passionate about and the opportunity arises, grab onto it and make the leap,” she said.

“Try not to worry about things maybe not working out the way you expected them to, they may work out even better.

“This has definitely been the case for me. I’d really urge everyone not to let time pass by wondering what if. Back yourself and go do it – you won’t regret finding out what it was like.”