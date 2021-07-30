Martin McGuinness fishing competition in Donegal is a ‘huge success’

From left: Martin’s uncle John Walls Doherty with winners Peter Mc Gilloway and Cormac Doherty, Councillor Terry Crossan, Martin’s life long friend and Bernie McGuinness, Martin’s wife.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “We would like to thank the Buncrana Anglers Association who hosted the competition and all those who took part in what was a hugely successful event.

“It was great to be back for the third annual competition after last year’s event was cancelled due to the public health crisis.

“It was also very fitting that it took place at Eddie Fullerton’s Dam, which is of course named after Martin’s friend and comrade and located in the Illies where his mother was from.”

Martin’s grandchildren left to right: Dualta,Sadhbh,Mairtin,Ruadán. This boat was at the competition and Martin fished from this boat many times over the years at Loch Fern.

The spokesperson said that as a keen fly fisher, this was a great way to remember Martin and “we would like to congratulate the winners Peter Mc Gilloway and Cormac Doherty”.

“Thanks also to Lizzie O Farrells Bar in Derry for sponsoring the winning boat and Terry Morrison who received a presentation in recognition of his great support since the event started.