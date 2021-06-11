Martin McGuinness fly fishing competition in Donegal gets green light

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said they were delighted that the event could take place after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.

“Martin’s love of angling was well known and whenever he managed to find a bit of spare time, he would take the opportunity to do a bit of fishing,” the spokesperson said. “Such times allowed him not just peace and quiet away from his hectic political duties but also provided him with a bit of space to reflect and recharge.

“Therefore, the annual fly fishing competition, jointly hosted by the Foundation and the Buncrana Anglers Association, is a very appropriate way to remember him and has already proved to be a hugely popular event.”

2015: Martin McGuinness and Gerry Kelly fishing. (Kevin Scott / Presseye)