New tourism plan for Donegal's stunning Inishowen peninsula 'will be hugely important'

Entitled the ‘Inishowen Peninsula Destination and Experience Development Plan’, the plan aims to create a sustainable tourism destination by extending the tourism season and spreading business across all parts of the region over the next five years.

Key stakeholders in the area and the local community were consulted at four public consultation meetings held around the peninsula and their feedback and ideas have been captured in the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agencies involved included Donegal County Council, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Office of Public Works, Inishowen Development Partnership, Loughs Agency, Inishowen Development Partnership, Donegal Local Enterprise Office and local tourism marketing groups as well as many local tourism operators and networks.

Front from left Hugh Farren– Co-Chair Inishowen DEDP Implementation Team, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and John McCarter – Co-Chair Inishowen DEDP Implementation Team. Back from left Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr. Paul Canning, oan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager, Paul Keeley, Regional Development Director at Fáilte Ireland and David Leonard, Failte Ireland. Photo Clive Wasson

The focus of the plan builds on a number of destination development projects that will bring local experiences to life including Fort Dunree, Malin Head along with cycling trails along the Northwest Greenway and a Blueway that will encourage visitors to discover Inishowen Peninsula.

Launching the plan in Fort Dunree on Friday, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD said: “I am pleased to officially launch the Inishowen Peninsula Destination and Experience Development Plan today which will bolster the sustainability of tourism on the peninsula and will encourage visitors to stay for longer in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Extending the tourism season will not only strengthen individual businesses but will create new entrepreneurial opportunities - sustaining and increasing job creation and boosting the attractiveness of the area for other forms of economic growth. This plan will make a real difference to communities and businesses on the Inishowen peninsula.”

Speaking about the plan, Paul Keeley, Director of Regional Development at Faģilte Ireland said: “This Destination and Experience Development Plan, which captures the unique themes central to the Inishowen Peninsula, is about looking to the future of tourism in the area and will be hugely important as we work to spread the benefit of tourism across County Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured atat Fort Dunree, Co. Donegal is Edel Duey, Nancy's Barn. Photo Clive Wasson.

"As part of the plan, Faģilte Ireland and Donegal County Council have invested €12.3 million in Fort Dunree through our Platforms for Growth investment scheme for the development of a compelling visitor experience that will showcase its considerable maritime, military, social and political history, telling engaging stories that visitors can share with their friends and family. Over the first five years of operation the project is estimated to generate €19.5m in direct tourism expenditure supporting 550 jobs in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council said: “It is a great example of how collaboration is the key to building a sustainable tourism industry here in Donegal and will drive the economic growth North of Galway and as far as us here in the North West Region.”

"The plan provides us with a collective vision for the area and creates a platform for new levels of collaboration between tourism businesses and stakeholders to work in partnership over the next five years to create new and improved existing visitor experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McCarter, Chairman, Fort Dunree said: “The Wild Atlantic Way continues to be a phenomenal success and this Plan gives us the opportunity as tourism businesses to capitalise on the popularity of the route and by enticing visitors to come to Donegal and Inishowen particularly in the off-peak season and stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and experience everything the Peninsula has to offer.”

Seated from left are John McCarter – Co-Chair Inishowen DEDP Implementation Team, Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, TD, Paul Keeley, Regional Development Director at Fáilte Ireland and Hugh Farren– Co-Chair Inishowen DEDP Implementation Team . Back from left are David Leonard, Failte Ireland Implementation Team. Pat Doherty, Doagh Village, Brendan Whelan, Donegal Climbing, Anne McGonigle, Glendowan Craft Shop, Kevin Wilson Loughs Agency, Allie Farrren, Malin Head Development Community, Seamus Boviard, Maratime Museum, Adrian Harkin, Inish Adventure and Jessica Harkin, Inish Adventures. Photo Clive Wasson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the Inishowen Peninsula Destination and Experience Development Plan, visit www.failteireland.ie/inishowendedp.aspx