NWRC helps make it plain sailing for Ha Long Bay Clipper boat crew

The 18-strong crew, which includes local man Gerard Doherty, arrived in Derry a little over a week ago but discovered their sails had been damaged by the wind.

Needing somewhere that could provide a large space to lay out the sails for essential repairs, the crew looked to the college’s Strand Road Campus where staff happily let them use the Sports Hall.

Gerard Doherty, Crew member, said: “Our last leg was across the Atlantic where the wind caused damage to the large billow sails at the front. We had travelled 44,000 miles without this ever happening.

Group pictured in the Sports Hall of NWRC's Strand Road campus where the crew of the Ha Long Vietnam Boat repaired their sail: L-R Aileen Croft, Crew, Jacqui Webb, Crew, Brian McParland, Estates Officer, NWRC, Conor McGurgan, Marketing and PR Manager, NWRC, Gerard Doherty, Crew, and Jim Cubitt, Crew. (Picture Martin McKeown)

“When we arrived in the city, we were conscious that we needed somewhere large and dry where we could lay out our sails to repair, so I got on the phone to NWRC to ask if they could help.

“The college is in an ideal location as it’s close to the boat and close to the accommodation of the crew.

“My daughter Jane previously studied for a HND in Health and Social Care at the campus, so I knew they would help.

“The college has been exceptional in their help to us. Gary Bradley, estates manager, did everything he could to accommodate and support us. All the staff have made us feel so welcome and come in and check with us to ensure we’re getting on ok.

“It’s a difficult process to do the repairs because we must be careful that we don’t put any of the sails out of shape, so using the college facilities has been ideal.

“We’re exceptionally lucky to have the skills of Jacqui Webb on our team who has been flat out on the sewing machine making the repairs. This is made so much easier by having a large surface to work on.”

Gary Bradley, Estates Manager at NWRC said: “The college was delighted to offer help to the crew of the Ha Long Bay Boat. The Foyle Maritime Festival is a wonderful occasion for the city and we’re happy to play our part in supporting the crew.