Positives and negatives to planting in containers - Gardening with Brendan

The summer holidays have been a bit of a dull washout so far this year and while that has impacted a lot of my plants and crops in the ground, it doesn’t seem to have bothered those in pots one bit. In fact, if anything, the cooler, wetter summer seems to have helped them thrive and produce quite a vibrant streak of colour to brighten up the grey days.

So why pots? Back in May we looked at the reasons why you might want to opt for pots, but nothing I was growing was really flowering back then and here 10 weeks on I wanted to give an update on my own garden and why I now think pots are a far more full-proof method of gardening than sticking young plants you’ve grown from seed or bought in shops in the ground in wet, damp and windy climes like our own. But for all the positives there are a few drawbacks too.

Success rate

By a country mile, the vast majority of plants I’ve potted in containers have developed and fared far better than those in the grand for a whole variety of reasons which I’ll go into in a bit more depth below. To test how they’d fair in different environments back in late spring I put some of the same types of seedlings from the same batches into containers and some in the ground and while some did fine in both, a lot did not survive or struggled much more in the earth than they did above ground. I’d say on average of the young plants potted up about 95% have survived to flowering. In the ground it was more like around 70%.

You can achieve a colourful cottage garden effect from pots and containers.

Slugs and pests

The main reason for this was that old gardener’s foe the slug and the snail who made a somewhat belated entrance this year into my own garden and made short work of some plants while leaving others known to be favourites of the gastropods completely alone. The copper tape rings and garlic spray however did really help in some instances – most notably the young cosmos, sprouts and hollyhock, but the larkspur, dahlias and sunflowers in the ground have been eaten alive no matter what I tried. In the pots to the front and back, most of which I have edged with copper foil tape way back in March, there hasn’t been a single plant lost to critters of any kind.

Containing spreaders

I know from past experience the nightmare of planting an innocent looking little plant and when you turn your back within a year or two it has spread like wildfire through underground roots and is near impossible to get rid of. Culprits include ivy, bamboo, mint, rhododendron and my own nemesis, Japanese anemone, but there are hundreds more that infiltrate underground or overgrown (looking at you strawberries) and choke out all other plants in its way. The number one lesson is read up on what you sow or buy before you do it. But even if you have purchased a superspreader, its reach can largely be contained by, well, containers. With flowering plants like this though, just be sure to dead head them and stop them going to seed as one tiny stray seed could turn into a garden nightmare.

Flowers grown from seed thriving in containers clockwise from top left: White petunias, miniature sunflowers, sweet pea, pansies and alyssum, and night sky petunias.

Controlling aesthetics & impact

When it comes to flowering plants, foliage and grasses, often people will set out to achieve a certain look in their garden – and it doesn’t always go to plan. That’s especially true if you are planting in the ground and hoping for the best. Once it’s in you have limited control over whether it survives or dies, gets overwhelmed or grows into a giant and leaves everything else struggling for light. With pots, window boxes and containers if that happens it is much easier to control and if something isn’t working you can always switch it out.

No digging/ weeding

A big problem with plants in the ground is competition from fast growing weeds which can crowd your young little plants out. With pots there is much less chance of weeds being a problem at all and as a bonus there’s no digging involved either. Indeed, digging up your garden as I have done can awaken dormant weed seeds in the soil and make the problem worse.

Suitable for all ages and abilities

Planting in pots is a great way to introduce little ones to nature and they can easily watch the magic happen indoors on a window sill or outside in a container as their plants or crops grow. Similarly pots can be filled and tended at any height so for anyone with limited mobility they are a great option.

Mobile gardening

Finally, in terms of positives, there is the pretty obvious fact that you can move or rearrange the pots wherever you want. If there’s first or stormy bad weather forecast they can go into a shed or porch or hallway until it passes to ensure they survive intact. It’s also easier to move plants that are struggling to a sunnier, shadier or more suited location without the mess and effort of digging things up and replanting in the ground.

Negatives

There are also a few negatives with planting in pots. A lot of crops and a surprising number of flowers have a long tap root which needs soil depth in order to support the plant above ground and such plants are often far better suited to direct planting. Pots will also require frequent watering and many of them will need feeding too. And finally it can get expensive if you are buying a lot of compost, containers and food so that’s another thing to weigh up, but overall I’d say the positives outweigh any downsides.