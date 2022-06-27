£1 offers at Derry leisure centres for children during summer holidays

All daytime activities until 5pm will be available for £1 for under 18s over the summer months. This includes swimming as well as tennis and badminton, 5-a-side, table tennis, basketball, squash, and also pitch activities.

The scheme aims to get kids more active and encourage them to try out new activities as part of Council’s wider sports development programme. Council’s Director of Health and Community, Karen McFarland, said the offer would be available at Council leisure centres in all local areas. “The £1 summer scheme offers such a wide range of fun activities to suit all ages, and it’s a great way to keep children fit in a really fun way,” she said.

Karen said the £1 fitness offer “also offers the chance for young people to try out new sports and develop new skills”.

Templemore Sports Complex swimming pools.

Activities can only be booked on the day of play and advanced booking for sessions is not applicable.

“More importantly the £1 offer doesn’t put too much pressure on parents who are looking for new ways of keeping their children entertained over the summer months.

“Council is committed to promoting health and wellbeing throughout the district and this is a great way to engage with our young people and encourage them to become more active. All our centres will be included so the programme will be available to young people right across the district and I would really encourage parents to check out what’s available in their area,” she added.

The programme will run at Foyle Arena, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Centre, Riversdale Leisure Centre, and Templemore Sports Complex.

Over the course of the summer Council will also be running a series of summer camps for children aged 6-13, as well as intensive swim lessons, climbing courses and National Pool Lifeguard courses throughout July and August. Booking for the camps opens this week.

Fitness enthusiasts of all ages can also avail of an additional all-inclusive package with the £60 for 60 days promotion which is currently live.