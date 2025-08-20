Most plants love the sun. They take in the solar energy through their leaves to feed themselves and develop not only their foliage, flowers, fruit and seeds but also to develop their roots system so they can grow strong and sturdy below as well as above ground.

But there's quite a few plants that are versatile and some that even struggle in full sun and thrive in the shade.

Knowing the orientation of your garden is the first step to getting the most from it and it's easy enough to work out by following the sun's movement as it rises in the east and sets in the west during the day.

If you are lucky enough to have a south or south western facing garden then the gardening world really is your oyster as your options for what you grow are vast. But north facing and east facing gardens shouldn't be written off.

Perennial Astilbe are a great option for shaded areas.

My own back garden is L-shaped and half of it is north by north east facing, meaning it only gets morning sun, and the other half gets sun through to mid-afternoon. The front garden is south west facing and gets sun for most of the day but consists of a tarmac driveway, a concrete area and a scrap of shallow lawn so I grow everything in pots at the front.

Over the past few years I've been experimenting with the shadiest part of my back garden and planting out and growing on the same batches of young plants from seed that I grow in the pots at the front at the same time. Almost everything has grown fine in the north facing patch, including renowned sun -loving plants like Sunflowers, Cosmos and Calendula. They are just slower to develop, flowering a month behind, and some of the plants are a little smaller. But I've been doing a bit of research on perennial plants for shade and there's a surprising number of plants you can grow in partially shaded spots and shadowy or sheltered areas where the sun doesn't reach.

This year I've grown some of those plants and they have thrived in this area. The stars of the show for me so far have been the late spring flowering Aquilegia (Columbine) and the half dozen perennial Astilbe with their beautiful foliage and pink, red, white, peach and purple plumes of flowers that look like intensely vibrant little Christmas trees rising above the leaves. Some of the others will only flower next year.

Other great perennial plants for shade that will return each year bigger and better, according the experts, are Hosta, Astrantia, native Ferns, Hydrangea, hardy Geraniums, Alstroemeria, Thalictrum, Heuchera (Coral Bells), Hellebores and Begonia. From experience I'd add annuals like Oriental Poppies, Honesty, Sweet Pea, Iceland Poppies, Pansies, Hollyhock, Cornflowers and Nigella (Love In A Mist) to that list.

Lettuce is among the crops that grows easily in shade.

Food crops like Lettuce, Potatoes, Spinach, Carrots, Radish, Beetroot, Squash, Kale, Brussel sprouts, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Chard, Green Beans, Peas, Gooseberries, Blackberries and Raspberries, Blackcurrants will also grow fine in the shade.

So there's numerous options when it comes to shaded parts of the yard, and even the darkest areas of the garden needn't be a dead zone.