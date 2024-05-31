The darling buds of May: First flowers from seed 2024 - Gardening with Brendan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s something rather satisfying about seeing the time and effort you put in to making sure your seedlings germinate, survive and thrive pay off when the first flowers emerge in spring.

After three months of sowing seeds, waiting, watching, watering, transplanting and preparing pots and the soil I’m quite contented to see a lot of the plants I’ve been trying to grow – most for the first time - are thriving in the garden so far.

The past week has brought the first flowers on some of the plants I started from seed back in February and March into bloom. There are tiny yellow flowers now on the tomato plants while the calendula (pot marigold) have started to open along with the marigolds and the schizanthus (poor man’s orchid). There are buds too appearing on the Icelandic poppies and the California poppies while everything else seems to be busy putting on a bit of foliage first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning perennial plants are also starting to bloom with last year’s strawberry plants covered in white flowers this week. There’s a redcurrant bush with bunches of tiny green flowers, a gooseberry bush already laden with young berries and there’s a mass of flower heads once more on a hydrangea I abandoned in poor soil in a windy spot many years ago. There’s also a few stray hardy little violas popping up in pots which must have self-sown last year.

First flowers from seed from top right, tomatoes, schizanthus (poor man's orchid), calendula, marigold and Icelandic poppy buds.

But despite a flock of small birds taking advantage of a pet free garden to pick off slugs, snails and leather jackets every day, the bugs have been busy too, demolishing some plants and leaving others well alone. Strangely enough, the slugs and snails haven’t as yet even taken a nibble out of the plants they are most renowned for devouring. The lupins, hollyhock, larkspur and cosmos are all intact although the miniature sunflowers and Brusells sprouts planted in the ground lasted all of 10 days, which was probably to be expected. Another plant they have been dining on is the cornflower, with most now vanished without a trace. I kept some of each plant type in the greenhouse or off the ground in pots and I’m glad I did as I’ve a pile more I can replace the lost ones with, with the added bonus that they have matured a bit over the weeks which will make them less attractive to the tender shoot-loving, razor-toothed little gastropods.

In truth though the damage has been limited overall which is surprising given the endless rain over the autumn, winter and early spring. That could all change in the weeks ahead as word on the slime trail might not have spread far yet that there’s a new all-you-can-eat buffet joint in town. So I’ve a few herbs dotted in around the plants in the soil in the hope that the strong smell of lemon balm, marjoram and lavender – all plants which slugs will avoid like the plague as they don’t like strong smelling or tasting plants- will deter them. It’s early days and most of the plants I’ve put out are quite small so que sera and all that.

Elsewhere along the back fence I’ve dug a border for the young chamomile and oxeye daisy seedlings, and with left-over cosmos, zinnias and giant Mexican sunflowers bursting out of their pots I’ve squeezed a few of those along the border too with a woodchip mulch around them to stop the weeds bouncing back and overtaking them.

Biennials, annuals, perennials – what’s the difference?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From top right - self-sown viola, hydrangea and strawberry flowers.

Some of you seasoned veterans may know all about different plant types you can grow or buy for your garden but I certainly didn’t before this year and for others who don’t know their annuals from their perennials here’s a breakdown.

Annuals – These are plants which complete their life cycle all in the same year, in other words, they germinate, flower and die with the winter firsts and do not come back. That’s the main drawback with them. A lot of them are attractive to slugs and snails and can’t survive frost either. On the plus side these are usually the fastest growing and among the most colourful and rewarding plants. And while some will leave without a trace come the winter, fortunately some others like poppies and violas are prolific self-seeders if you leave the flowers to go to seed in situ and will produce new plants the following year. Examples include petunias, cornflowers, poppies, violas, sunflowers, sweet pea, marigolds, calendula, nasturtium, chrysanthemum, begonia, cosmos, pansies and phlox.

Perenials- These are plants that don’t die in winter but come back year after year. Some come back every year for decades, some may only last three or four years. When started from seed, they are usually not in any rush to get started and are much slower growing than annuals. They tend to be hardy enough in the right conditions and the main advantage is once they are in situ they are generally speaking very low maintenance and can handle frosty conditions. Some of the best perennials for colour and for attracting wildlife are lupins, gladiola, dahlias, delphiniums, geraniums, tulips, narcissus, daffodils, lavender, salvia, aquilegia (also known as columbine or Granny's bonnets), black eyed susan, hosta, primrose, iris and lillies.