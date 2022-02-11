Thumbs up for Get WET Safety project

Project to encourage activities such as stand up paddle boarding, sit on top kayaks and open water swimming.

Barry O’Hagan, Head of Community and Leisure, explained to committee members: “As part of this project, across all 11 council areas, training sessions will be provided for individuals and groups who have equipment and wish to participate in water sports locally.

“It will be focussing on activities such as stand up paddle boarding, sit on top kayaks and open water swimming.

“Sport NI will resource the delivery of the course with £10,000 per council area and to add extra value to the programme Sport NI have asked the council to provide partnership funding of up to 20%.”

The provision of partnership funding will come from the Sports Development budget of £2,000 for delivery of the project in 2022/23.