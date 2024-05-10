Travel Ireland 2024: 55 challenge bucket list for Derry & Donegal along the Wild Atlantic Way

By Brendan McDaid
Published 31st May 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 15:10 BST
Summer is officially about to start and here are some of the most beautiful beaches, historic sites and outdoor spots in the north west of Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way and in Derry and Donegal to check off this summer.

There’s a lot more to see and do but here are some gems you might otherwise miss.

Photos by Brendan McDaid, George Sweeney & Kevin Mullan / Derry Journal.

The majestic Sliabh Liag (Slieve League) in south west Donegal, the highest sea cliffs in Europe, will leave you awestruck. It's quite the drive to get there especially the final stretch but its well worth it when you do.

1. Slaibh Liag

The majestic Sliabh Liag (Slieve League) in south west Donegal, the highest sea cliffs in Europe, will leave you awestruck. It's quite the drive to get there especially the final stretch but its well worth it when you do. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps!

2. Malin Beg, Donegal

Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps! Photo: Brendan McDaid

Shipquay Street in Derry city centre. Derry is the capital of the north west of Ireland with its historic walled centre enclosing and surrounded by various unique shopping areas, historic buildings and some of Ireland's finest restaurants, cafés and busy pubs.

3. Derry city centre

Shipquay Street in Derry city centre. Derry is the capital of the north west of Ireland with its historic walled centre enclosing and surrounded by various unique shopping areas, historic buildings and some of Ireland's finest restaurants, cafés and busy pubs. Photo: George Sweeney

Walk The Walls: Derry's walls frame the city centre and were erected in the early 1600s during the Plantation of Ulster. Make sure and visit the Tower Museum and the free Plantation museum in the Guildhall, both beside the walls, which provide historical context.

4. City Walls

Walk The Walls: Derry's walls frame the city centre and were erected in the early 1600s during the Plantation of Ulster. Make sure and visit the Tower Museum and the free Plantation museum in the Guildhall, both beside the walls, which provide historical context. Photo: George Sweeny

