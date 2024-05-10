Travel Ireland 2024: 55 challenge bucket list for Derry & Donegal along the Wild Atlantic Way

There’s a lot more to see and do but here are some gems you might otherwise miss.
1. Slaibh Liag
The majestic Sliabh Liag (Slieve League) in south west Donegal, the highest sea cliffs in Europe, will leave you awestruck. It's quite the drive to get there especially the final stretch but its well worth it when you do. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Malin Beg, Donegal
Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps! Photo: Brendan McDaid
3. Derry city centre
Shipquay Street in Derry city centre. Derry is the capital of the north west of Ireland with its historic walled centre enclosing and surrounded by various unique shopping areas, historic buildings and some of Ireland's finest restaurants, cafés and busy pubs. Photo: George Sweeney
4. City Walls
Walk The Walls: Derry's walls frame the city centre and were erected in the early 1600s during the Plantation of Ulster. Make sure and visit the Tower Museum and the free Plantation museum in the Guildhall, both beside the walls, which provide historical context. Photo: George Sweeny