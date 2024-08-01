There’s a lot more to see and do but here are some gems you might otherwise miss.
1. Malin Beg, Donegal
Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps! Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Slaibh Liag
The majestic Sliabh Liag (Slieve League) in south west Donegal, the highest sea cliffs in Europe, will leave you awestruck. It's quite the drive to get there especially the final stretch but its well worth it when you do. Photo: Brendan McDaid
3. Free Derry Corner
Free Derry Corner in the Bogside has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance, hope and an iconic monument to Civil Rights struggles here and elsewhere. Today the wall is still used to highlight the plight of the oppressed and dispossessed around the world and to highlight just causes and struggles in Ireland and beyond. Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Bogside Artists' murals, Derry
The Bogside Artists are known across the world for the unique open air art gallery they have created in the heart of Derry's historic Bogside area, which was pivotal during the Civil Rights movement and throughout the course of the Troubles. Bloody Sunday happened on these streets and the harrowing events of that day, January 30, 1972, are among the defining events depicted on the large gable end artworks created along Rossville Street. Photo: Brendan McDaid