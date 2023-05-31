Travel Ireland 2025: 55 great spring day trip ideas in Derry & Donegal

By Brendan McDaid
Published 31st May 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST
Spring has arrived and with the days now beginning to lengthen we’ve compiled this list of some of the most beautiful beaches, historic sites and picturesque spots in the north west of Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way to check out and check off.

There’s a lot more to see and do than we could accommodate here but there are some gems you might otherwise miss.

Photos by Brendan McDaid, George Sweeney & Kevin Mullan / Derry Journal.

1. Cloncha Church

The ruins of the 17th Century Cloncha Church near Culdaff and off the road from Moville to Carndonagh were built on a much earlier monastic settlement and can be found next to ancient and very impressive high crosses. This area was obviously very special to those who made their home here for thousands of years as nearby, almost in a direct line, is the 5,000 year old Bocan Stone Circle, the below that the even older Temple of Deen, both to the north, and the Carrowmore early Christian monastery and crosses to the south. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Shipquay Street in Derry city centre. Derry is the capital of the north west of Ireland with its historic walled centre enclosing and surrounded by various unique shopping areas, historic buildings and some of Ireland's finest restaurants, cafés and busy pubs.

2. Derry city centre

Shipquay Street in Derry city centre. Derry is the capital of the north west of Ireland with its historic walled centre enclosing and surrounded by various unique shopping areas, historic buildings and some of Ireland's finest restaurants, cafés and busy pubs. Photo: George Sweeney

Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps!

3. Malin Beg, Donegal

Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps! Photo: Brendan McDaid

Bunbeg is a stunning seaside town in the Gaeltacht (Irish speaking) region of west Donegal. There are numerous sandy coves and beaches and a good selection of shops, cafes and bars and this charming harbour.

4. Bunbeg

Bunbeg is a stunning seaside town in the Gaeltacht (Irish speaking) region of west Donegal. There are numerous sandy coves and beaches and a good selection of shops, cafes and bars and this charming harbour. Photo: Brendan McDaid

