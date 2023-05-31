There’s a lot more to see and do than we could accommodate here but there are some gems you might otherwise miss.
1. Cloncha Church
The ruins of the 17th Century Cloncha Church near Culdaff and off the road from Moville to Carndonagh were built on a much earlier monastic settlement and can be found next to ancient and very impressive high crosses. This area was obviously very special to those who made their home here for thousands of years as nearby, almost in a direct line, is the 5,000 year old Bocan Stone Circle, the below that the even older Temple of Deen, both to the north, and the Carrowmore early Christian monastery and crosses to the south. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Derry city centre
Shipquay Street in Derry city centre. Derry is the capital of the north west of Ireland with its historic walled centre enclosing and surrounded by various unique shopping areas, historic buildings and some of Ireland's finest restaurants, cafés and busy pubs. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Malin Beg, Donegal
Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps! Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Bunbeg
Bunbeg is a stunning seaside town in the Gaeltacht (Irish speaking) region of west Donegal. There are numerous sandy coves and beaches and a good selection of shops, cafes and bars and this charming harbour. Photo: Brendan McDaid