1 . Cloncha Church

The ruins of the 17th Century Cloncha Church near Culdaff and off the road from Moville to Carndonagh were built on a much earlier monastic settlement and can be found next to ancient and very impressive high crosses. This area was obviously very special to those who made their home here for thousands of years as nearby, almost in a direct line, is the 5,000 year old Bocan Stone Circle, the below that the even older Temple of Deen, both to the north, and the Carrowmore early Christian monastery and crosses to the south. Photo: Brendan McDaid