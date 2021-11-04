VIDEO: Is it too early to put up Christmas decorations?

The Christmas panto has been announced and shops are filled with baubles and tinsel but is it all happening a bit too early? The Derry Journal took to the streets to ask the public what they thought.

Pamela Willis from Carryduff: “Yeah I think it is definitely too early to put up Christmas decorations because Halloween is just over and I like to have a bit of space between one festivity and the other. Plus the fact you get so fed up looking at the decorations in the house. The 12 months of the year pass really quickly so if you have decorations up for a sixth of that year - to me that’s too much.”

Michael Willis from Carryduff: “It’s definitely too much. I think we should keep the holidays separate.”

Michael Aiken and Anthony O Hara

Matthew Grahame from Greencastle: “I think it is too soon. It’s only just been Halloween so it’s a disgrace.”

Anthony O Hara from Claudy: “The start of November is a bit too early. Leave Christmas to December and have more festivities around that time. Starting it now is just dragging it out a wee bit too much.”

Michael Aiken from Derry: “It’s only the start of November - Halloween was just there last week so give it another few weeks at least.”

Deirdre Doherty from Ballybofey: “For me it’s too early but my daughter put her Christmas tree up last night with the grand kids!”

Pamela and Michael Willis

Jacob Meenagh from Limavady: “I feel like it’s too early to celebrate Christmas in general. You already see Christmas decorations going up and you just think ‘What is going on?’”

Matthew Grahame

Deirdre Doherty