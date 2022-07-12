Waves fundraiser in Donegal in memory of Derry man Aodhán O’Donnell

Waves for Mental Health teamed up with Aodhán’s family to organise the dips at Ludden Beach in Buncrana, Donegal on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 2022.

Aodhán O’Donnell died by suicide four years ago. He would have turned 24 on Sunday past. His family have fundraised tirelessly for mental health charities and organisations in the city in Aodhán’s memory, raising over £100,000 through a range of fundraising events.

Aodhan’s mother Moira, a member of Waves, said: “We’re fundraising for Foyle Search and Rescue and Na Magha hurling club, the team Aodhán played for. They’re planning to build a new gym and they’re going to name it after Aodhán. That’s a lovely gesture in itself but a gym would help with the young people’s mental health too.”

